Is Samsung finally cracking the code on Galaxy S26 battery woes?
Samsung teams up with tech innovators to tackle battery life and charging – could the Galaxy S26 finally deliver the power boost fans have been waiting for?
Lately, Samsung fans have had to face a certain level of disappointment when it comes to battery upgrades. But it seems that with the Galaxy S26, the company may be working to address some of the issues by improving battery tech, allowing for bigger batteries, and even potentially faster charging.
Reportedly, Samsung has started an agreement with South Korea's ITM Semiconductor Co. The agreement is said to be focused on finding specialized solutions to extend the longevity of batteries for the Galaxy S26 series. These solutions may include the use of additive filters to reinforce batteries, to protect them against physical stressors.
EMC basically deploys a thin layer of polymeric compounds to block moisture and prevent electromagnetic interference from other components. This also helps dissipate heat generated by charging or discharging. Batteries degrade faster when subjected to heat while charging or battery-intensive tasks that discharge the battery too quickly (like gaming).
Meanwhile, EMC is a more advanced technology and its protection circuits are smaller and become smaller with each iteration. When we're talking about phones, we all know how important every little half-inch of space could be. If these components get smaller, this allows for more space for the actual battery (hence, potentially a bigger battery).
Also, there was a report indicating the entire series may get bigger batteries, but nothing more than what some Chinese phone brands managed to get.
A huge portion of Chinese phone makers are now using SiC batteries (silicon-carbon). Samsung is yet to join this pack, and for now, it seems that the company doesn't have plans to use the new tech in upcoming models.
SiC batteries allow for a higher charge density, which means the battery has more capacity without becoming bigger physically. The OnePlus 13, for one, as well as the Nothing Phone (3) come with this type of battery. These phones have higher mAh ratings without being huge or bulky at all.
However, the rumored improved protection could potentially allow for faster charging, another area where phones from China typically beat both Samsung and Apple. However, no reports indicate this at this moment.
Personally, I'd love for Samsung to adopt SiC batteries or to figure out a way to put more mAh into the Galaxy S26 series. When you compare them with some Chinese phones in terms of battery capacity, the Galaxies seem to fall behind (I'm not even mentioning Apple here, for obvious reasons). Maybe Samsung will shine even brighter if, next year, there's a notable upgrade in battery sizes. But we'll have to wait and see for that.
Reportedly, Samsung has started an agreement with South Korea's ITM Semiconductor Co. The agreement is said to be focused on finding specialized solutions to extend the longevity of batteries for the Galaxy S26 series. These solutions may include the use of additive filters to reinforce batteries, to protect them against physical stressors.
According to The Elec, ITM Semiconductor is tasked to offer "battery protection circuits" made using epoxy molding compound, otherwise known as EMC technology. The report, coming from South Korea, also indicates these new circuits will regulate the flow of charge: so the Galaxy S26's batteries will be protected from overcharging or discharging too quickly.
EMC basically deploys a thin layer of polymeric compounds to block moisture and prevent electromagnetic interference from other components. This also helps dissipate heat generated by charging or discharging. Batteries degrade faster when subjected to heat while charging or battery-intensive tasks that discharge the battery too quickly (like gaming).
The report also indicates that a less advanced tech solution is employed by ITM for the Galaxy A, Z Fold, and Z Flip series.
Meanwhile, EMC is a more advanced technology and its protection circuits are smaller and become smaller with each iteration. When we're talking about phones, we all know how important every little half-inch of space could be. If these components get smaller, this allows for more space for the actual battery (hence, potentially a bigger battery).
Could all of this mean we can expect bigger batteries on the Galaxy S26?
Galaxy S25 Plus. | Image Credit – Samsung
The report from The Elec doesn't mention battery sizes. However, there have been rumors about Samsung potentially increasing the battery capacity, at least for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, more reliable insiders claimed the Ultra may not get above 5,400mAh battery cell, which is roughly less than a 10% increase over this year's Ultra model, the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Recommended Stories
Also, there was a report indicating the entire series may get bigger batteries, but nothing more than what some Chinese phone brands managed to get.
A huge portion of Chinese phone makers are now using SiC batteries (silicon-carbon). Samsung is yet to join this pack, and for now, it seems that the company doesn't have plans to use the new tech in upcoming models.
SiC batteries allow for a higher charge density, which means the battery has more capacity without becoming bigger physically. The OnePlus 13, for one, as well as the Nothing Phone (3) come with this type of battery. These phones have higher mAh ratings without being huge or bulky at all.
Of course, the tech is evolving and batteries will grow even more. Rumors about the OnePlus 15, which has not been announced yet, claim that it may come with a 7,000mAh battery. When you think of things like that, the Galaxy S26 Ultra's rumored 5,500mAh battery cell starts looking even smaller.
However, the rumored improved protection could potentially allow for faster charging, another area where phones from China typically beat both Samsung and Apple. However, no reports indicate this at this moment.
Personally, I'd love for Samsung to adopt SiC batteries or to figure out a way to put more mAh into the Galaxy S26 series. When you compare them with some Chinese phones in terms of battery capacity, the Galaxies seem to fall behind (I'm not even mentioning Apple here, for obvious reasons). Maybe Samsung will shine even brighter if, next year, there's a notable upgrade in battery sizes. But we'll have to wait and see for that.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: