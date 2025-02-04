Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Samsung's Galaxy S25 pre-orders crush S24 record in this big market

The Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S24 Ultra held by a person's hand.
A report from Samsung indicates that the Galaxy S25 pre-orders have been going extremely well and the total amount of pre-orders of Samsung's newest flagships has surpassed the S24's record, at least in Samsung's home country.

The Galaxy S25 series is still in pre-order for the next couple of days. Although some vocal Samsung fans expressed disappointment over the Unpacked event on January 22, it seems people are actually quite eager to get their hands on a new Galaxy S25 model.

The Galaxy S25 series literally shattered Galaxy pre-order records in South Korea. The previous record was set by last year's flagship models, the Galaxy S24 series.

So far, Samsung has received 1.3 million pre-orders collectively for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Galaxy S25 and S25+. This is actually 7.4% more than the pre-orders it received for the Galaxy S24 last year, which were 1.21 million.

Data from Samsung previously revealed that South Koreans are mainly interested in the beasty Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is also the most expensive model and the one with the most bells and whistles. 52% of all the pre-orders were reserved for the Galaxy S25 Ultra

The phone's smaller siblings, the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25+ accounted for 26% and 22% of the pre-orders, respectively.

Many people have expressed disappointment over this year's event and the lack of serious updates for the S25 series. Nevertheless, the Galaxy S25 Ultra did get an upgraded telephoto camera, better speakers, and a beautiful design refinement.

The S25 and S25+ got fewer upgrades compared to their predecessors, but all phones are enjoying some exclusive features like external video recording or satellite connectivity with the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Overall, the entire lineup has also become thinner and lighter. And yep, they got contextual AI smarts, something Apple's been promising for Apple Intelligence for months and has so far only delayed.

The Galaxy S25 series is set to rival the upcoming iPhone 17 phones for the title of best phone of 2025. With the fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and good improvements across the board, the trio is positioned to give the iPhones a run for their money.

Meanwhile, there's a fourth member of the Galaxy S25 series which only got teased during the event: the Galaxy S25 Edge. This super-slim phone is expected to come sometime in the spring and is set to rival the rumored iPhone 17 Air (a slim iPhone that is said to replace the iPhone 17 Plus).
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer

