



Has Samsung achieved the perfect compromise?





Ever since I first heard of Samsung's rumored plan to add a razor-thin fourth model to the S25 series, my biggest fear was that the company had to cut corners in the battery capacity department to pull off a uniquely eye-catching design.





Galaxy S25 Edge battery size at 3,900mAh. Far from a mind-blowing number when you compare it to the While that fear hasn't completely evaporated, the latest word around the street puts thebattery size at 3,900mAh. Far from a mind-blowing number when you compare it to the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra figures, for instance, that's perfectly respectable for a device rumored to measure under 6mm in thickness and weigh less than the "vanilla" S25.









S25 Edge a lot taller and wider than the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 That last part may have seemed like a no-brainer to some of you, but it's crucial to remember that thewill betaller and wider than the 6.2-inch. Specifically, a very detailed leak from almost a month ago called for 158.2 and 75.5mm measurements, which would be up by more than 11 and around 5 millimeters respectively compared to the compact S25.

Galaxy S25 Edge is currently unknown, those overall product dimensions are indicative of a screen with a diagonal of around 6.8 inches. As such, it's certainly not going to be easy for Although the exact display size of theis currently unknown, those overall product dimensions are indicative of a screen with a diagonal of around 6.8 inches. As such, it's certainly not going to be easy for Samsung to make this device lighter than the 6.2-inch S25, and the company definitely deserves our praise for this expected engineering achievement.





Unfortunately, the almost always reliable and frequently well-informed Ice Universe is not ready to share an exact weight number, but with the Galaxy S25 tipping the scales at 162 grams, it's hard not to get excited about how nice the S25 Edge is likely to feel in a user's hand.

How long until the S25 Edge sees daylight?





Galaxy S25 Edge release schedules either, as all signs In short, not very long. But not very short either. Confused? To be perfectly frank, I don't know what to expect in terms ofrelease schedules either, as all signs point to a vague Q2 launch





That could mean early April... or late June, and alas, things are also pretty unclear as far as markets and production numbers go . Basically, we could see this bad boy released around the world in just a couple of months or in just a couple of countries more than four months down the line.









S25 Edge together with that aforementioned 3,900mAh battery and a respectable 12 gigs of memory. On the bright side, a few key specs are virtually etched in stone following a few recent leaks and a clarification of a slightly older one , with that dual rear-facing camera system almost certainly consisting of a 200MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor finding its way under the metal-and-glass hood of thetogether with that aforementioned 3,900mAh battery and a respectable 12 gigs of memory.



