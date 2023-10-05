Super Actua and Tetraprism, meet Galaxy S24 Ultra! Samsung to match Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Still, we've noticed that, as a general rule, the higher the peak brightness, the better the typical outdoor visibility, so we wouldn't scoff at a 2500-nit S24 Ultra screen, especially considering that its predecessor maxes out at 1750 nits.

Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB with a discount on Amazon. The device with 256GB of available storage space is also available at a lower price. Right now, all color variants are available with the same discount percentage.

You can get a fully unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB of internal storage at the Samsung store. Right now, you can get up to $800 off as a trade-in credit when you spare an eligible device. Otherwise, your instant savings amount to $180 as a free storage upgrade.





Galaxy S24 Ultra camera, processor, and battery specs





Galaxy S24 Ultra peak brightness display tip have been right about Samsung's plans many a time before, through country reps or carrier connections. The folks from Techmaniacs that now leak the recordpeak brightness display tip have been right about Samsung's plans many a time before, through country reps or carrier connections.





Galaxy S24 Ultra display size of 6.8 inches, but it will add a 0.1 inch to the displays of the According to this latest rumor, Samsung won't change thedisplay size of 6.8 inches, but it will add a 0.1 inch to the displays of the Galaxy S24 and S24+ compared to their predecessors, most likely by shaving the bezels even further.





Snapdragon or Exynos?





Galaxy S24 Ultra will be a strictly Those two may also ship with an Exynos 2400 processor globally, while thewill be a strictly Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 offer with a 2nd-gen 4nm chipset. The battery life gain from having a more frugal processor may be more than offset by the brighter 2500-nit display, so we'd expect that the 5,000 mAh battery pack of the S24 Ultra will deliver abouts the same endurance as its predecessor.





Crazy zoomtown





As for the most interesting part about Samsung's Ultra line - its record-breaking camera kit - the tipsters shared information that is at odds with what has been said so far. Recent rumors claimed that Samsung will place a larger sensor on the zoom cameras of the S24 Ultra, but reduce the zoom reach to 5x.





Now, however, the insiders say that the 5x zoom rumor is actually for the telephoto camera, meaning that there will be a significant upgrade from the current 3x zoom there on the S23 Ultra. The periscope zoom lens with folded optics will remain capable of 10x zoom, giving the S24 Ultra unprecedented optical zoom range.





Galaxy S24 Ultra lands. Apple managed to put 5x telephoto zoom with its Tetraprism kit on the iPhone 15 Pro Max that bounces light off several prisms stacked along the phone's height, so Samsung may be plotting something similar, while at the same time keeping the breathtaking 10x periscope zoom lens as well. If those two zoom cameras also come with upgraded sensors, as rumored, Samsung may have a veritable camera winner on its hands once thelands.





Early release in January





Galaxy S24 Ultra to be released a month earlier than its predecessor, January 19 sounds like the perfect date. Said S24 Ultra landing may be pulled forward indeed, as this is the third independent source that claims Samsung will release the Galaxy S24 series as soon as January. For ato be released a month earlier than its predecessor, January 19 sounds like the perfect date.





It's Friday, it's about a month in advance of the S23 Ultra release, and Samsung will have plenty of time to open the Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder reservations two weeks early, on the first Friday right after the New Year's festivities. It's Friday, it's about a month in advance of the S23 Ultra release, and Samsung will have plenty of time to open thepreorder reservations two weeks early, on the first Friday right after the New Year's festivities.



