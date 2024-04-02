Up Next:
One UI 6.1 update breaks the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S23 line
It was just yesterday when we told you that the One UI 6.1 update had slowed down charging speeds by as much as 40% on the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Even when users were charging with Samsung's 25W charging brick, their speeds were pinned around 15W. While the One UI 6.1 update took the blame for the slowdown in charging speed, the issue might have had nothing to do with One UI 6.1. As SamMobile noted, images of the Electron app showing Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Z Fold 5 phones charging at 15W could be misleading.
Charging speeds decline the closer a phone's battery gets to being fully filled. Most of the screenshots showing a 15W charging speed on the Galaxy S23 line or the Galaxy Z Fold 5 showed those handset's batteries charged at about 70%. As a result, let's give One UI 6.1 a pass for now and we will stop blaming the update for the decline in charging speeds spotted on the Galaxy S23 line and the 2023 Galaxy Z foldables. But we might not be able to give One UI 6.1 a pass with the next issue.
Reddit subscribers (via SamMobile) are noticing an issue with the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S23 series following the installation of One UI 6.1. One Redditor with the user name "oneui" wrote, "Is anyone experiencing problems with the fingerprint scanner on the S23 after updating to OneUI 6.1? Occasionally, when I take the phone out of my pocket, press the lock button (or double tap), and quickly try to use the fingerprint scanner, nothing happens initially. However, once I lift my finger, the fingerprint animation appears again, and then it works. It seems to be an intermittent issue. This never happened before updating to 6.1"
One UI 6.1 has broken the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S23 series
The next five responses are from Samsung device owners who all say that they are having the same issue. Another Galaxy S23 series user complains that his fingerprint scanner disappears when it is pressed for the first time after his phone wakes. Something similar happened to Reddit user "this-guy95" who has this issue on his Galaxy S23 FE. He adds, "Since it's optical, when I turn on the display to place my finger on it, the sensor light blinks and just crashes. Can unlock normally on my second attempt."
Depending on the phone you have it installed on, One UI 6.1 brings some great AI features although it also seems to have something of a bug infestation. So far, we've heard no word about this from Samsung. If Samsung does respond, we will let you know by updating this story.
