One UI 6.1 update breaks the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S23 line





Charging speeds decline the closer a phone's battery gets to being fully filled. Most of the screenshots showing a 15W charging speed on the Galaxy S23 line or the Galaxy Z Fold 5 showed those handset's batteries charged at about 70%. As a result, let's give One UI 6.1 a pass for now and we will stop blaming the update for the decline in charging speeds spotted on the Galaxy S23 line and the 2023 Galaxy Z foldables. But we might not be able to give One UI 6.1 a pass with the next issue.







Galaxy S23 series following the installation of One UI 6.1. One Redditor with the user name "oneui" wrote, "Is anyone experiencing problems with the fingerprint scanner on the S23 after updating to OneUI 6.1? Occasionally, when I take the phone out of my pocket, press the lock button (or double tap), and quickly try to use the fingerprint scanner, nothing happens initially. However, once I lift my finger, the fingerprint animation appears again, and then it works. It seems to be an intermittent issue. This never happened before updating to 6.1" Reddit subscribers (via SamMobile ) are noticing an issue with the fingerprint scanner on theseries following the installation of One UI 6.1. One Redditor with the user name "oneui" wrote, "Is anyone experiencing problems with the fingerprint scanner on the S23 after updating to OneUI 6.1? Occasionally, when I take the phone out of my pocket, press the lock button (or double tap), and quickly try to use the fingerprint scanner, nothing happens initially. However, once I lift my finger, the fingerprint animation appears again, and then it works. It seems to be an intermittent issue. This never happened before updating to 6.1"









Galaxy S23 series user complains that his fingerprint scanner disappears when it is pressed for the first time after his phone wakes. Something similar happened to Reddit user "this-guy95" who has this issue on his The next five responses are from Samsung device owners who all say that they are having the same issue. Anotherseries user complains that his fingerprint scanner disappears when it is pressed for the first time after his phone wakes. Something similar happened to Reddit user "this-guy95" who has this issue on his Galaxy S23 FE . He adds, "Since it's optical, when I turn on the display to place my finger on it, the sensor light blinks and just crashes. Can unlock normally on my second attempt."





Depending on the phone you have it installed on, One UI 6.1 brings some great AI features although it also seems to have something of a bug infestation. So far, we've heard no word about this from Samsung. If Samsung does respond, we will let you know by updating this story.

