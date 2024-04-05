Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Samsung blames Google for the Galaxy S23 touchscreen issues, offers temporary fix

By
Samsung Software updates
After rolling out the One UI 6.1 update to the Galaxy S23 series last week, many users started to experience touchscreen issues, especially when trying to use the fingerprint scanner. Other problems introduced with the update include slower charging speeds and even overheating in some cases.

The touchscreen issue though seems to be caused by Google, Samsung claims (via SamMobile). In fact, it’s Google’s Discover app that’s responsible for the touchscreen failing to accurately register touch input.

The good news is Google has already acknowledged the problem and is working on a more permanent solution. Meanwhile, Samsung offers Galaxy S23 owners affected by the issue a temporary fix that updating and clearing Google app’s data.

If you already have the latest version of Discover, you’ll have to clear the app’s data and then restart your phone. Samsung claims that clearing the Google app’s data will fix the fingerprint recognition issues, so you won’t have to tap on the screen multiple times until the phone recognizes your action.

In case you don’t know, here is how you can clear data of an app installed on your phone: Settings / Apps / Google / Storage / Clear data. Keep in mind that this is just a temporary solution, one that may or may not work for everyone.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

