Samsung blames Google for the Galaxy S23 touchscreen issues, offers temporary fix

After rolling out the One UI 6.1 update to the Galaxy S23 series last week, many users started to experience touchscreen issues, especially when trying to use the fingerprint scanner. Other problems introduced with the update include slower charging speeds and even overheating in some cases.
The touchscreen issue though seems to be caused by Google, Samsung claims (via SamMobile). In fact, it’s Google’s Discover app that’s responsible for the touchscreen failing to accurately register touch input.
If you already have the latest version of Discover, you’ll have to clear the app’s data and then restart your phone. Samsung claims that clearing the Google app’s data will fix the fingerprint recognition issues, so you won’t have to tap on the screen multiple times until the phone recognizes your action.
The good news is Google has already acknowledged the problem and is working on a more permanent solution. Meanwhile, Samsung offers Galaxy S23 owners affected by the issue a temporary fix that updating and clearing Google app’s data.
In case you don’t know, here is how you can clear data of an app installed on your phone: Settings / Apps / Google / Storage / Clear data. Keep in mind that this is just a temporary solution, one that may or may not work for everyone.
