Enhanced last-minute Prime Day deal slashes $383 off the 256GB Galaxy S24 Ultra
After putting the limelight on the 512GB storage configuration of the Galaxy S24 Ultra at the very beginning of Amazon's Prime Big Deal extravaganza yesterday, we're now focusing our attention on the super-flagship's entry-level 256 gig variant as the sales event is approaching its completion.
That's because the cheaper S24 Ultra model is even more deeply discounted at the time of this writing, selling for a pretty incredible (and odd-sounding) $383.25 less than usual in a single Titanium Violet hue. You probably only have a few hours (tops) to claim this enhanced deal, and yes, we're afraid you still need to be an Amazon Prime member to maximize your savings ahead of this year's holiday season.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra, of course, is still quite possibly thebest Android phone money can buy, and even though a presumably improved sequel is just a few months away from its own commercial debut at this point in time, its mass appeal remains undeniable and raw power unbeatable.
Then you've got that built-in S Pen setting it apart from virtually all of its rivals for the title of best phone in the world today, as well as an unrivaled 200MP primary rear-facing camera. There are three more snappers on the back of this bad boy, mind you, including a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor equipped with 5x optical zoom technology, not to mention cutting-edge Galaxy AI functionality supported right out the box.
The S24 family's AI capabilities are far from perfect or fully developed, but that's where Samsung's stellar long-term software support enters the value equation, promising to keep you up to date on the latest developments in that field for many years to come.
You probably don't need to read our entire comprehensive Galaxy S24 Ultra review to understand that the device has a few other (minor) flaws and imperfections too, but if you do, you'll surely conclude that its state-of-the-art display, camera, and design far outweigh the charging speed and pricing weaknesses... especially at a monumental discount of nearly $400.
