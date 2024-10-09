Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!

Enhanced last-minute Prime Day deal slashes $383 off the 256GB Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 UItra
After putting the limelight on the 512GB storage configuration of the Galaxy S24 Ultra at the very beginning of Amazon's Prime Big Deal extravaganza yesterday, we're now focusing our attention on the super-flagship's entry-level 256 gig variant as the sales event is approaching its completion.

That's because the cheaper S24 Ultra model is even more deeply discounted at the time of this writing, selling for a pretty incredible (and odd-sounding) $383.25 less than usual in a single Titanium Violet hue. You probably only have a few hours (tops) to claim this enhanced deal, and yes, we're afraid you still need to be an Amazon Prime member to maximize your savings ahead of this year's holiday season.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Violet Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$383 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, of course, is still quite possibly thebest Android phone money can buy, and even though a presumably improved sequel is just a few months away from its own commercial debut at this point in time, its mass appeal remains undeniable and raw power unbeatable.

Then you've got that built-in S Pen setting it apart from virtually all of its rivals for the title of best phone in the world today, as well as an unrivaled 200MP primary rear-facing camera. There are three more snappers on the back of this bad boy, mind you, including a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor equipped with 5x optical zoom technology, not to mention cutting-edge Galaxy AI functionality supported right out the box.

The S24 family's AI capabilities are far from perfect or fully developed, but that's where Samsung's stellar long-term software support enters the value equation, promising to keep you up to date on the latest developments in that field for many years to come.

You probably don't need to read our entire comprehensive Galaxy S24 Ultra review to understand that the device has a few other (minor) flaws and imperfections too, but if you do, you'll surely conclude that its state-of-the-art display, camera, and design far outweigh the charging speed and pricing weaknesses... especially at a monumental discount of nearly $400.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

