Enhanced last-minute Prime Day deal slashes $383 off the 256GB Galaxy S24 Ultra





That's because the cheaper S24 Ultra model is even more deeply discounted at the time of this writing, selling for a pretty incredible (and odd-sounding) $383.25 less than usual in a single Titanium Violet hue. You probably only have a few hours (tops) to claim this enhanced deal, and yes, we're afraid you still need to be an Amazon Prime member to maximize your savings ahead of this year's holiday season.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Violet Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required $383 off (29%) Buy at Amazon









Then you've got that built-in S Pen setting it apart from virtually all of its rivals for the title of best phone in the world today, as well as an unrivaled 200MP primary rear-facing camera. There are three more snappers on the back of this bad boy, mind you, including a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor equipped with 5x optical zoom technology, not to mention cutting-edge Galaxy AI functionality supported right out the box.





The S24 family's AI capabilities are far from perfect or fully developed, but that's where Samsung 's stellar long-term software support enters the value equation, promising to keep you up to date on the latest developments in that field for many years to come.



