Reputable leaker confirms 16GB RAM for Galaxy S25 Ultra

By
Samsung
In early August Samsung announced that it is starting to make the world's thinnest mobile device memory chips, designed for on-device AI functionality.

Samsung announced that its new 12nm memory chips will be available in 12GB and 16GB options, which we took as a hint at a potential 16GB RAM for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. For context, the last Samsung phone to have so much memory was the Galaxy S21 Ultra from 2021.

But now a tweet from arguably one of the most reputable sources for Samsung leaks, Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), has shared on X that the S25 Ultra will "definitely have a 16GB RAM version," adding that "this is 100% confirmed."


So, suffice it to say, given Samsung's announcement of its new memory chips and the word of Ice Universe, the probability of a Galaxy S25 Ultra with 16GB RAM is high. In all truth, however, it probably won't be noticeable during regular usage of the phone, as the Galaxy S24 Ultra is already more than capable with its 12GB of RAM.

Of course, just like with this year's Ultra, the S25 Ultra will probably have a good amount of its 16GB of memory reserved for the on-device AI tasks, but it might be able to process them more quickly than the less expensive models with 12GB of RAM (if there are any).

For now we only expect the Ultra to come with the increase in memory, while the standard Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus would likely stick to 12GB.

More details about the Galaxy S25 Ultra


Expected to launch early next year, the S25 Ultra will feature a sleek titanium design and durable Corning glass. The device's 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display will likely boast a super-smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate, and Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip will provide plenty of processing power.

One of the most exciting rumored features is the 1-inch 200MP ISOCELL image sensor on the main camera. This could significantly improve low-light photography and offer incredible detail in your shots. Although we believe that there won't be any new camera hardware, and the rumors so far back up that statement too.

Additionally, the S25 Ultra will probably introduce new AI-powered features for enhanced image processing and video capabilities, as well as non-camera related ones.

The price tag should remain the same as with the predecessor, meaning the S25 Ultra should start at $1,299. For now, though, there have been no groundbreaking upgrades rumored to come with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

