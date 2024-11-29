Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Samsung's majestic Galaxy S24+ is a Black Friday must-buy at a $275 discount with no trade-in

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
If you've managed to survive your Thanksgiving family dinner without eating too much, drinking too much, or talking too much about politics with people you only see once or twice a year, it's time to go back to everyone's favorite heartwarming holiday activity: shopping.

There's no rivaling that warm, fuzzy feeling you get when you find the phone you've been dreaming of at the price you've been dreaming of, and one such device at one such remarkable discount is without a doubt the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S24+

5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
$275 off (28%)
$724 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24+

5G, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
$275 off (25%)
$844 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

Already marked down by as much as $200 on a number of different occasions over the last few months, the 6.7-inch powerhouse is currently sold by its manufacturer for a whopping 275 bucks less than usual in both 256 and 512GB storage configurations.

This is an improved Black Friday deal that's unlikely to get any better anytime soon, and it obviously doesn't require a trade-in or anything of that sort. You just need to visit Samsung's official US website right now and choose an entry-level Galaxy S24+ variant at $724.99 or a more digital hoarder-friendly model at $844.99.

That's reduced from the handset's $999.99 and $1,119.99 list prices, although it is important to note that the presumably unbeatable new discount only applies to online-exclusive Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange color options.

There are no other restrictions or strings attached here, mind you, which makes this arguably one of the best Galaxy phone Black Friday offers available today. That's because the Galaxy S24 Plus is undeniably one of the best Android phones money can buy this holiday season... even though its specs are objectively inferior to those of the costlier Galaxy S24 Ultra.

This deeply discounted bad boy doesn't come with a built-in S Pen or a 200MP snapper, but its 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, 4,900mAh battery, 12GB RAM count, 50 + 10 + 12MP rear-facing camera system, state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, cutting-edge Galaxy AI skills, and stellar software support make its current value proposition very hard to eclipse.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Samsung Galaxy S24 - Deals History
58 stories
29 Nov, 2024
Samsung's majestic Galaxy S24+ is a Black Friday must-buy at a $275 discount with no trade-in
28 Nov, 2024
Samsung has discreetly enhanced its Galaxy S24 Ultra Black Friday discount to $470 with no trade-in Amazon just made its epic Galaxy S24 FE sale even better, landing it at a new record-low price
24 Nov, 2024
At $199 off, the Galaxy S24 FE becomes this Black Friday's must-have pick for Samsung fans
21 Nov, 2024
The Galaxy S24+ is a real gem waiting to be snatched up at $200 off on Black Friday
Expand timeline
