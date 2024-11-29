Samsung's majestic Galaxy S24+ is a Black Friday must-buy at a $275 discount with no trade-in
If you've managed to survive your Thanksgiving family dinner without eating too much, drinking too much, or talking too much about politics with people you only see once or twice a year, it's time to go back to everyone's favorite heartwarming holiday activity: shopping.
There's no rivaling that warm, fuzzy feeling you get when you find the phone you've been dreaming of at the price you've been dreaming of, and one such device at one such remarkable discount is without a doubt the Galaxy S24 Plus.
Already marked down by as much as $200 on a number of different occasions over the last few months, the 6.7-inch powerhouse is currently sold by its manufacturer for a whopping 275 bucks less than usual in both 256 and 512GB storage configurations.
This is an improved Black Friday deal that's unlikely to get any better anytime soon, and it obviously doesn't require a trade-in or anything of that sort. You just need to visit Samsung's official US website right now and choose an entry-level Galaxy S24+ variant at $724.99 or a more digital hoarder-friendly model at $844.99.
That's reduced from the handset's $999.99 and $1,119.99 list prices, although it is important to note that the presumably unbeatable new discount only applies to online-exclusive Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange color options.
There are no other restrictions or strings attached here, mind you, which makes this arguably one of the best Galaxy phone Black Friday offers available today. That's because the Galaxy S24 Plus is undeniably one of the best Android phones money can buy this holiday season... even though its specs are objectively inferior to those of the costlier Galaxy S24 Ultra.
This deeply discounted bad boy doesn't come with a built-in S Pen or a 200MP snapper, but its 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, 4,900mAh battery, 12GB RAM count, 50 + 10 + 12MP rear-facing camera system, state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, cutting-edge Galaxy AI skills, and stellar software support make its current value proposition very hard to eclipse.
