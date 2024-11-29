Samsung's majestic Galaxy S24+ is a Black Friday must-buy at a $275 discount with no trade-in





There's no rivaling that warm, fuzzy feeling you get when you find the phone you've been dreaming of at the price you've been dreaming of, and one such device at one such remarkable discount is without a doubt the Galaxy S24 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) $275 off (28%) $724 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) $275 off (25%) $844 99 $1119 99 Buy at Samsung





Already marked down by as much as $200 on a number of different occasions over the last few months, the 6.7-inch powerhouse is currently sold by its manufacturer for a whopping 275 bucks less than usual in both 256 and 512GB storage configurations.





Galaxy S24 + variant at $724.99 or a more digital hoarder-friendly model at $844.99. This is an improved Black Friday deal that's unlikely to get any better anytime soon, and it obviously doesn't require a trade-in or anything of that sort. You just need to visit Samsung 's official US website right now and choose an entry-level+ variant at $724.99 or a more digital hoarder-friendly model at $844.99.





That's reduced from the handset's $999.99 and $1,119.99 list prices, although it is important to note that the presumably unbeatable new discount only applies to online-exclusive Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange color options.









Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, cutting-edge very hard to eclipse. This deeply discounted bad boy doesn't come with a built-in S Pen or a 200MP snapper, but its 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, 4,900mAh battery, 12GB RAM count, 50 + 10 + 12MP rear-facing camera system, state-of-the-artprocessor, cutting-edge Galaxy AI skills, and stellar software support make its current value propositionhard to eclipse.

