Samsung has prematurely kicked off Galaxy S24 FE US pre-orders at $650 and up





While we fully expect this product listing to disappear any minute now, the $649.99 and $709.99 price points for the handset's 128 and 256GB storage configurations respectively are likely the real deal, and the same could prove to be true for the October 3 release date of the phone's blue, graphite, gray, and mint color options.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6.7-Inch Display, Four Color Options $649 99 Pre-order at Samsung

This is the (un)official Galaxy S24 FE spec sheet





6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, 1900 nits peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

Samsung Exynos 2400e processor;

50MP primary wide-angle rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture;

12MP ultra-wide-angle secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture;

8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS;

10MP single front-facing snapper with f/2.4 aperture;

4,700mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support;

128 and 256GB storage options;

8GB RAM;

Aluminum frame;

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ screen protection;

IP68 water and dust resistance;

Galaxy AI ;

; Android 14 software with One UI 6.1.1 on top.



Technically, not all of this data is officially official just yet. In fact, the only details actually listed on Samsung's website at the time of this writing are the aforementioned 128 and 256GB storage options, that 6.7-inch screen size, and a clearly erroneous 10MP "rear" camera resolution.









Make no mistake, everything else is virtually guaranteed as well, and we really don't expect any last-minute surprises after so many highly detailed and evidently reliable reports and rumors over the last couple of months or so.





Interestingly, one of the five paint jobs repeatedly rumored of late has yet to find its way on Samsung's official US website, which probably means the yellow-coated Galaxy S24 FE model will not be released stateside... anytime soon.

Is the Galaxy S24 FE too pricey for its own good?





That obviously depends a great deal on what you compare the new device with. Compared to the Galaxy S23 FE , this bad boy is 50 bucks costlier, but it's also considerably larger, offering an extra 0.3 inches of screen real estate, and according to some of Samsung's recently leaked marketing materials, its camera system is significantly more advanced as well, which is actually not immediately obvious.









It's also not very clear how that homebrewed Exynos 2400e SoC inside the S24 FE will perform out in the real world compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powering the handset's predecessor, although most hardcore Samsung fans are already pretty sure that's going to prove a major disadvantage for the newer model.



