Pocket of gold: the popularity of the Galaxy S24 FE and Tab S10 is depleting Samsung’s stock

Galaxy S24 FE: Pre-order and save up to $400 with trade-in

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 FE are now open, and you can save up to $400 with eligible trade-ins. An additional 50% off is available when you bundle the handset with the Galaxy Buds FE. During the pre-order period, you get 3X Samsung Rewards points. The smartphone is currently out of stock in unlocked condition.