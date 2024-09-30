Subscribe to access exclusive content
Pocket of gold: the popularity of the Galaxy S24 FE and Tab S10 is depleting Samsung’s stock

A close-up promotional shot of the Galaxy S24 FE on a clear background.
Has Samsung found yet another pocket full of gold? It seems that the just-released flagship alternative that is the Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 series are so popular that Samsung just can't keep up with the buyers. Stocks left and right have been depleted.

As you know, the sparkling-new Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 series became available for pre-order a few days ago. They seem to be getting quite the love – to the point that even Samsung itself may be surprised.

In the US of A, the unlocked Galaxy S24 FE has already sold out, and the situation isn’t much better for those looking to buy the Galaxy Tab S10.

As the Samsung-oriented site SamMobile points out, mere days after the new FE phone was unveiled, it’s not possible to pre-order the unlocked Galaxy S24 FE, as the store page indicates it is out of stock. However, pre-orders are still available for the carrier-specific versions from Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and US Cellular.

It appears that the unlocked version of the Galaxy S24 FE has been in high demand. This could either point to strong sales or a limited initial supply for the US market. Without official pre-order numbers, it's unclear whether this is due to the phone's popularity or a miscalculation in stock planning. Regardless, the Galaxy S24 FE offers plenty of attractive features.

The Galaxy S24 FE comes with the largest display ever seen on a Fan Edition model, featuring an impressive 6.7-inch screen, putting it closer to the Galaxy S24 Plus than the standard version. With a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the device delivers a top-tier viewing experience.

Samsung has also added Vision Booster to this new model, which enhances color and contrast to ensure clear and enjoyable gameplay even in bright sunlight.

The camera setup on the Galaxy S24 FE is the same as its predecessor, featuring a 50MP wide camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP front-facing camera.

However, Samsung has elevated the camera capabilities by introducing the ProVisual Engine, an AI-powered tool that significantly enhances image quality, marking its first appearance in the FE series.

The ProVisual Engine brings features like Nightography, which sharpens low-light shots for better nighttime portraits. The enhanced zoom works with the 50MP Adaptive Pixel Sensor, delivering optical-quality performance at 2x zoom and improving image quality even at higher digital zoom ranges with AI assistance.



Additionally, the Object-Aware Engine recognizes scenes and adjusts colors, ensuring vibrant and lifelike photos and videos in Super High Dynamic Range (HDR).

Once you've captured your photos, the Galaxy S24 FE offers powerful editing tools. With Photo Assist, part of Samsung's Galaxy AI suite, users can easily enhance their images.

The Generative Edit feature lets you move or remove objects from your photos, giving you full control over reshaping your images. Portrait Studio transforms your selfies into artistic creations, like cartoons or watercolor paintings, adding a creative flair to your social media.

Edit Suggestions makes it easy to remove unwanted elements, like reflections, with just a tap, while Instant Slow-mo allows you to capture dramatic slow-motion moments effortlessly.

As expected from a 2024 Galaxy device, the S24 FE comes with Galaxy AI, Samsung’s collection of smart tools designed to make everyday tasks easier.

Circle to Search lets users find information instantly by simply drawing a circle after long-pressing the home button. The Interpreter feature translates live conversations, presentations, or lectures in real time, even without internet access.

Live Translate helps break communication barriers, working during phone calls and now supporting popular third-party apps.

Composer, powered by Samsung Keyboard, suggests text based on simple keywords, while Note Assist in Samsung Notes enables transcription, translation, and summarization of voice recordings.

To ensure all these features run smoothly, the Galaxy S24 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400e, a slightly toned-down version of the Exynos 2400 found in the flagship model. Despite this, it still delivers fast and powerful performance, more than capable of handling the AI tasks and other demanding functions of the device.

The Galaxy S24 FE offers three memory configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage, and 8GB RAM with 512GB of storage, giving users the flexibility to choose the version that best suits their needs.

What about the tablets?



Samsung is also facing challenges in supplying the Galaxy Tab S10 series to US customers. The 12 GB + 256 GB version of the Galaxy Tab S10+ is sold out for both Verizon and T-Mobile variants, while the Wi-Fi model’s pre-order option is grayed out. Additionally, the 12/512 GB version is currently unavailable for pre-order, and it’s only offered without LTE/5G.

As for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, only the 12 GB + 256 GB Wi-Fi version is available for pre-order. The 512 GB and 1 TB options are not currently offered, though the US store doesn’t clearly indicate whether they are out of stock, despite the pre-order button being disabled.
