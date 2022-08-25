 Trusted Samsung leaker reports new '100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra design details - PhoneArena
Trusted Samsung leaker reports new '100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra design details

Trusted Samsung leaker reports new '100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra design details
If history is any indication, we might be only a few months away from the first real-world visual leak of Samsung's next big thing. Of course, the Galaxy S23 Ultra (along with its "vanilla" and Plus siblings) are unlikely to actually see daylight until 2023, but why should you wait that long when you can already get a pretty clear (proverbial) picture of how the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered giant will look?

If you have an S22 Ultra nearby (or at least a photograph of the early 2022-released 6.8-incher, like the below one pulled from our in-depth review of the super-high-end phone), you can almost say you're looking at the unreleased S23 Ultra. Neat trick, huh?

Same exact camera design, different "curvature"


That's right, ladies and gents, it sounds like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its extremely well-reviewed predecessor could be identical from behind... at least at first glance and if we choose to believe Ice Universe.


This is one of the most prolific, time-honored, and altogether reliable sources of inside information on unannounced Samsung products on all of social media, so we highly doubt his "100% confirmed" new intel will prove inaccurate.

As highlighted by the popular Twitter leaker himself, this complete lack of cosmetic changes to the rear camera module isn't necessarily a bad thing. That is, if you agree that the current flagship design is "simple and natural" and you're not pining for the slightly more elaborate camera setups of the S21 Ultra, S20 Ultra, and S10+.

Speaking of past Galaxy flagships, it's certainly interesting to note that Samsung might finally stick with the same camera appearance two generations in a row, possibly sending a message of coherence that some hardcore fans will appreciate.


In terms of subtler changes, Ice Universe seemingly expects the "curvature of the fuselage" to be revised, which would essentially give birth to flatter edges and a potentially boxier overall appearance. Because this is slightly harder to picture in one's head than a virtually unchanged camera design, the little graphic above should help you better understand what Samsung is reportedly planning here.

Keep in mind that the Galaxy S23 Ultra was tipped (by the exact same source) just a few days ago to more or less maintain the physical dimensions, battery capacity, screen size and resolution of the S22 Ultra, which is once again not necessarily a reason to be bitterly disappointed.

An unchanged camera design doesn't mean an unchanged camera


Although there's nothing new to report on the camera specifications and capabilities front today, the general expectation remains that the primary shooter on the S23 Ultra's back will be substantially upgraded from the 108MP imaging sensor headlining the S22 Ultra's photographic system.

By no means etched in stone, the titillating 200MP rumor still stands, as does the expectation for an unchanged secondary 10MP periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom support.

 

The other two rear-facing snappers are more or less shrouded in secrecy, although the first whispers seem to be pointing in the direction of little to no obvious changes for the S22 Ultra's remaining 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide-angle cameras.

Then you have a single 40MP selfie shooter that's unlikely to go the (downgraded) under-display route, and as far as under-the-hood upgrades are concerned, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that sounds positively dreamy, especially with no underwhelming Exynos counterpart to fall on in European or Asian territories.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless