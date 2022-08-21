Leaks point towards a largely familiar Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung’s flagship Z series foldables have not yet made their way to store shelves (for reference, they will officially go on sale on August 26th), but some people, or at least leakers, are already looking towards the Korean Tech giant’s next S series smartphones.
The S series, by tradition, usually arrives in the beginning of the year, sometime in February/March. It is comprised of a number of smartphones, the biggest being the (ultra)premium Galaxy S Ultra. And while there is more than half a year until the Galaxy S23 Ultra makes its debut, the leaks are already coming.
According to prominent Samsung tipster @IceUniverse, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be somewhat of an incremental upgrade over the current model, at least in terms of looks. In a tweet, the leaker stated that the size of the S23 Ultra will be very similar to that of its predecessor - with an expected increase of only around 0.1-0.2mm. The thickness should come in at 8.9mm, and the device is going to feature a 5000mAh battery along with the same 6.8-inch 3088x1440 screen.
While the S23 Ultra will not be seeing much change physically, the device will likely be powered by the currently unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 2+. Accordingly, it is precisely the performance of the latter that will ultimately determine how much of an upgrade the S23 Ultra is going to be.
