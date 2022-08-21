 Leaks point towards a largely familiar Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - PhoneArena
Leaks point towards a largely familiar Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung
Leaks point towards a largely familiar Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung’s flagship Z series foldables have not yet made their way to store shelves (for reference, they will officially go on sale on August 26th), but some people, or at least leakers, are already looking towards the Korean Tech giant’s next S series smartphones.

The S series, by tradition, usually arrives in the beginning of the year, sometime in February/March. It is comprised of a number of smartphones, the biggest being the (ultra)premium Galaxy S Ultra. And while there is more than half a year until the Galaxy S23 Ultra makes its debut, the leaks are already coming.

According to prominent Samsung tipster @IceUniverse, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be somewhat of an incremental upgrade over the current model, at least in terms of looks. In a tweet, the leaker stated that the size of the S23 Ultra will be very similar to that of its predecessor - with an expected increase of only around 0.1-0.2mm. The thickness should come in at 8.9mm, and the device is going to feature a 5000mAh battery along with the same 6.8-inch 3088x1440 screen.

While the S23 Ultra will not be seeing much change physically, the device will likely be powered by the currently unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 2+. Accordingly, it is precisely the performance of the latter that will ultimately determine how much of an upgrade the S23 Ultra is going to be.

It should be noted (pun intended) that Samsung previously explained that the Galaxy S Ultra will be the spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note lineup. Hence, barring the peculiar Fold, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is going to be Samsung's most premium big-screen smartphone for 2023.

Speaking of the Fold, if you are interested in buying a Samsung smartphone with a big screen and do not want to wait for the S23 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still available at an exclusive price via the links below.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless