The Galaxy S23 won't be powered by Exynos, says Qualcomm, as it signs multiyear Samsung deal that includes 6G





Now, Qualcomm seems to confirm that speculation during the Q&A session with analysts after its quarterly financial results press conference. Asked about the renewal of a chip supply agreement with Samsung for another 7 years until 2030, Qualcomm's CEO answered that they are already on the way to be the Galaxy phones and tablets exclusive processor supplier:









" And what I can say at this point is we were 75% on Galaxy S22 before the agreement. You should be thinking about we're going to be much better than that on Galaxy S23 and beyond ," commented Cristiano Amon, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Qualcomm.





Not only that, but he says that the Snapdragon 8-series is just the start and we will be seeing Qualcomm's chipsets pop up everywhere on Samsung's mobile devices, " beyond Galaxy smartphones to include Galaxy books, Windows PCs, Galaxy tablets, future extended reality devices and other devices ."





" So a very significant agreement, very excited and really the companies are much closer together ," quipped Mr. Amon, as the multiyear agreement with Samsung also includes a 6G component.





No Exynos, happy customers

The reason for the possible Snapdragon exclusivity on the Galaxy S23 , S23+, and S23 Ultra, is thought to be the underperformance of the eventual Exynos 2230 5G modem against the Snapdragon X70 one that Qualcomm already announced and which will likely be integrated into the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for the S23 series.





Qualcomm's modem will be made on TSMC's superior 4nm node, delivering unsurpassed energy consumption efficiency in addition to all the 5G frequency band support and interference filters that only Qualcomm can master with such precision.





This may also explain why the 7-year extension of its agreement with Samsung has a 6G aspect, as the next-gen wireless connectivity standard is being hammered out at global regulatory bodies and Qualcomm is again expected to be at the forefront with 6G modems when the standard's specs are done and dusted.





All in all, Exynos seems out for the sake of Snapdragon from now on indeed, at least on Samsung's high-end phones, which would bring the end of regional fragmentation and a lot of happier Samsung customers as a result.



