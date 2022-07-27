Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor: the 10MP 10x periscope camera will return again

According to GalaxyClub , for the third consecutive year, Samsung is going to equip its top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 series flagship with a 10MP 10x periscope camera. The feature was first offered by Samsung on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, released in January 2021. It showed up again on the Galaxy S22 Ultra which was released in February of this year.





GalaxyClub says that we should expect the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will probably be released in early 2023, to also sport a 10MP 10x periscope camera. What is unknown is whether the second 3x zoom camera will be included as it is on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, there is no reason not to expect Samsung to include the second zoom feature in its 2023 top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 flagship phone.





Even if Samsung uses the same camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it can still improve the quality of the images produced by including new software and image processing, adding a better lens to the camera, or widening the aperture to allow more light to get to the sensor.

Currently, the only 2022 smartphones offering a 10x optical zoom are the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Huawei P50 Pro. The latter was released in December 2021.



