 Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor: the 10MP 10x periscope camera will return again - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor: the 10MP 10x periscope camera will return again

Samsung Android Camera
@wolfcallsputs
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor: the 10MP 10x periscope camera will return again
According to GalaxyClub, for the third consecutive year, Samsung is going to equip its top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 series flagship with a 10MP 10x periscope camera. The feature was first offered by Samsung on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, released in January 2021. It showed up again on the Galaxy S22 Ultra which was released in February of this year.

GalaxyClub says that we should expect the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will probably be released in early 2023, to also sport a 10MP 10x periscope  camera. What is unknown is whether the second 3x zoom camera will be included as it is on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, there is no reason not to expect Samsung to include the second zoom feature in its 2023 top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 flagship phone.

Even if Samsung uses the same camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it can still improve the quality of the images produced by including new software and image processing, adding a better lens to the camera, or widening the aperture to allow more light to get to the sensor.

Reserve the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Reserve the next Galaxy and get $200 off in Samsung credits as well as some exclusive offers.
Trade-in Gift
Pre-order at Samsung
Currently, the only 2022 smartphones offering a 10x optical zoom are the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Huawei P50 Pro. The latter was released in December 2021.

Because the inside of a smartphone is rather restricted when it comes to space, phone manufactures use the periscope camera for 5x to 10x optic zoom capabilities. These cameras contain a prism mirror system that allows the components to lie sideways so that they can fit inside the device. Oppo displayed the technology at MWC 2017 which, at that time, delivered 5x optical zoom. The first smartphone to use a periscope camera is believed to be the Huawei P30 Pro which was released in 2019.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google is not doing anything about these hugely popular malicious apps, so just delete them yourself
Google is not doing anything about these hugely popular malicious apps, so just delete them yourself
Pixel 6A: Another missed opportunity for Google sets the stage for Nothing Phone to shine bright
Pixel 6A: Another missed opportunity for Google sets the stage for Nothing Phone to shine bright
T-Mobile sets a company record for new postpaid accounts during Q2
T-Mobile sets a company record for new postpaid accounts during Q2
Samsung has 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 Classic units on sale at massive discounts
Samsung has 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 Classic units on sale at massive discounts
Apple set to slash the prices of some of its products in China... for a limited time
Apple set to slash the prices of some of its products in China... for a limited time
T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)

Popular stories

New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
iPhone 13 camera before iPhone 14 launch: Apple and Android keep failing to make real camera phones
iPhone 13 camera before iPhone 14 launch: Apple and Android keep failing to make real camera phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless