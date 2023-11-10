Save a whopping $300 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra with Best Buy's true Black Friday deal right now!

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
As (pleasantly) surprising as it undoubtedly was to see Best Buy kick off a bunch of phenomenal Black Friday 2023 promotions near the end of October instead of the traditional late November timeframe, it was also pretty confusing that the retailer ran a number of far less remarkable sales a couple of weeks ago as well.

Hopefully, you didn't fall in Best Buy's trap and spent $999.99 on an unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra thinking that Samsung's crown jewel wouldn't get a higher discount than 200 bucks this holiday shopping season, because that's precisely what has just happened earlier today.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options
$300 off (25%)
$899 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options
$300 off (22%)
$1079 99
$1379 99
Buy at BestBuy

This time around, you're looking at a deal very clearly and explicitly advertised with a Black Friday label, which means you will almost certainly avoid feeling buyer's remorse if you pull the trigger this weekend.

Best Buy's totally unprecedented $300 S23 Ultra discount is currently scheduled to expire on Sunday, November 12, but it should then return closer to the actual Black Friday 2023 "holiday" on November 24. 

Our advice is of course to beat the holiday rush and make your purchase as soon as possible if you want to own or gift probably the best Android phone in the world without breaking the bank.

At $899.99 instead of $1,199.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration and $1,079.99 (down from $1,379.99) with 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room, the 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra is absolutely unbeatable in terms of bang for buck right now, packing a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12 gigs of RAM, a hefty 5,000mAh battery, the most advanced camera system in the Android landscape, and perhaps most notably, a totally unrivaled S Pen.

The software support is also second to none, the Dynamic AMOLED 2X display an undeniable stunner, and the "armor" aluminum frame pretty darn durable... for a non-rugged handset. What more could you want this Christmas?
