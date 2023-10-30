Best Buy cuts the price of the incredible Galaxy S23 Ultra for Black Friday; save on one now
As we already reported, Best Buy has already launched its Black Friday deals, allowing its customers to score big savings on many awesome devices, one of which is the incredible, ultra-powerful Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung's current top-of-the-line phone.
At the moment, the 256GB variant of the unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra is on sale with a sweet, sweet $200 discount at Best Buy. And when we subtract $200 from the phone's huge $1,199.99 sticker, it becomes clear that you now have the chance to snatch a brand-new Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $999.99 if you take advantage of this deal.
Being Samsung's current flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra packs an insane amount of firepower under the hood. It comes equipped with 12GB of RAM, and it's powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. With these specs, the phone can deal with heavy tasks and games without any issues. So, if you play Genshin Impact or Asphalt 9, you will be able to enjoy these demanding games at their highest graphical settings.
Oh, and let's not forget that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is among the few phones that come with a built-in stylus, which can be used for faster note-taking.
In short, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is worth every single penny, and you won't regret going for it. Also, Best Buy's current $200 discount makes this bad boy even more tempting. This is why we strongly encourage you to act fast and get one at a discounted price right now while you can.
In addition to being a mobile powerhouse, the Galaxy S23 Ultra takes beautiful photos. On top of that, its 200 MP main camera can capture videos in up to 8K at 30fps, while its 12 MP selfie shooter can do the same but in up to 4K at 60fps.
