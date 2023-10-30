Best Buy cuts the price of the incredible Galaxy S23 Ultra for Black Friday; save on one now

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: Now $200 OFF at Best Buy! Get the 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra from Best Buy and save $200 in the process. This is the best Galaxy phone money can buy right now. Don't miss out and snatch this beauty for less through this nice Black Friday deal. $200 off (17%) $999 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy

Being Samsung's current flagship, thepacks an insane amount of firepower under the hood. It comes equipped with 12GB of RAM, and it's powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. With these specs, the phone can deal with heavy tasks and games without any issues. So, if you play Genshin Impact or Asphalt 9, you will be able to enjoy these demanding games at their highest graphical settings.In addition to being a mobile powerhouse, thetakes beautiful photos. On top of that, its 200 MP main camera can capture videos in up to 8K at 30fps, while its 12 MP selfie shooter can do the same but in up to 4K at 60fps.Oh, and let's not forget that theis among the few phones that come with a built-in stylus, which can be used for faster note-taking.In short, the Samsungis worth every single penny, and you won't regret going for it. Also, Best Buy's current $200 discount makes this bad boy even more tempting. This is why we strongly encourage you to act fast and get one at a discounted price right now while you can.