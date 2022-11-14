At least one (new) camera will be standard across the Galaxy S23 lineup - Korean outlet





While it's pretty much settled that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will retire the 108MP main camera for a 200MP sensor and keep the 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x periscope units of the S22 Ultra, other details are not so clear.









ETNEWS Korean news outletclaims that the standard Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus will have a triple camera system consisting of a 50MP main unit, a 12MP sensor, and an 11MP unit.





For reference, the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus come with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, and a 10MP telephoto module with 3x optical zoom. Previously, it was implied that the same camera array would be carried over to the 2023 models.





The report also says that all three Galaxy S23 models will be equipped with the same 12MP front camera. This would be a downgrade for the Galaxy S23 Ultra megapixel-wise, as the S22 Ultra features a 40MP front-facing camera, but an upgrade for the other two models as the S22 and S22 Plus feature a 10MP front shooter. This aligns with a recent report that said the S23 Ultra would get a new 12MP selfie snapper.





Samsung apparently plans to manufacture 32 million units of the Galaxy S23 series. 50 percent of these would be the S23 Ultra, 30 percent of production would be allocated to the standard model, and the Plus would have the smallest share of production (20 percent).





According to previous reports, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will also have 200mAh bigger batteries than their predecessors, whereas the S23 Ultra is tipped to stick with a 5,000mAh cell, though battery life will likely still improve because Samsung could arm the new phones with a low power mode.





The new phones are highly likely to be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Mass production of camera modules could begin this month.