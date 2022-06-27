New report brings unexciting Samsung Galaxy S23 camera news





But if you've been following a traditional news cycle preceding a Samsung flagship release before, it might almost feel like we know too little about the Galaxy S23 family compared to the S22 series this time last year, for instance.





Interestingly, while there was indeed very little we could confidently predict on the imaging front just last week, several recent rumors may have answered a number of key camera-related questions. If all these latest whispers are to be believed, the S23 and S23+ will each come with an upgraded selfie shooter compared to their forerunners, which is obviously not set to reside under the AMOLED screen of any of the three ultra-high-end family members.





Same old zoom action?





Yes, ladies and gents, the "regular" Galaxy S23 and the S23 Plus are expected (at least for the time being) to stick to a veeeery familiar-sounding 10MP telephoto sensor equipped with advanced 3X optical zoom technology.





Naturally, it's far too early to know the sensor's make and model, but we would definitely not be shocked if Samsung ended up employing the exact 10-megapixel camera as on the S22 and S22+ again. If that doesn't prove to be the case, certain evolutionary improvements are possible (not to mention software optimizations and so on), but either way, there are almost surely no major upgrades in the pipeline... in this department at least.









That doesn't have to be as tragic as it sounds, of course, especially after the Galaxy S22 and S22+ arguably and dramatically improved the 64MP telephoto shooter on the back of the S21 and S21+ that was only capable of producing 1.1x optical zoom and 3x "hybrid" zoom.





Sadly, the S23, S23+, and the S23 Ultra are all tipped to retain the primary rear-facing camera of their direct predecessors, leaving the ultra-wide-angle lens as the lone key component of the family's entire imaging system with a (small) chance of getting a truly notable upgrade.





In theory, the S23 Ultra's mysterious telephoto lens(es) could also gain major new technologies and make significant megapixel jumps, but in reality, it seems unlikely that we'll get more than 10 + 10MP and up to 10x optical zoom.

So what big Galaxy S23 changes can you expect?





As much as we'd like to put a smile on your face and help you start the week all giddy with excitement, we don't have a whole lot to report on the groundbreaking upgrade front... yet. Then again, with a fancy codename like "Project Diamond" revealed all the way back in March, the S23 trio simply cannot be just an iterative release with a new processor under the hood ( no Exynos ) and barely noticeable improvements in the camera or display departments.













Maybe this is a "diamond" that will finally shine brightest in terms of battery life and/or charging speeds. And perhaps with the Maybe this is a "diamond" that will finally shine brightest in terms of battery life and/or charging speeds. And perhaps with the Galaxy S22 FE reportedly out of the picture , the pricing structure will be adjusted down, with, say, a "vanilla" S23 starting at $700, which we're sure many hardcore Samsung fans would appreciate more than a meaningless megapixel bump.

If you're not very familiar with the inner workings of the mobile tech industry, you might be surprised to see a smartphone (or rather three) unlikely to be unveiled for another seven or eight months already making headline after headline.