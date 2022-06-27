 New report brings unexciting Samsung Galaxy S23 camera news - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

New report brings unexciting Samsung Galaxy S23 camera news

Samsung Android
1
New report brings unexciting Samsung Galaxy S23 camera news
If you're not very familiar with the inner workings of the mobile tech industry, you might be surprised to see a smartphone (or rather three) unlikely to be unveiled for another seven or eight months already making headline after headline.

But if you've been following a traditional news cycle preceding a Samsung flagship release before, it might almost feel like we know too little about the Galaxy S23 family compared to the S22 series this time last year, for instance.

Interestingly, while there was indeed very little we could confidently predict on the imaging front just last week, several recent rumors may have answered a number of key camera-related questions. If all these latest whispers are to be believed, the S23 and S23+ will each come with an upgraded selfie shooter compared to their forerunners, which is obviously not set to reside under the AMOLED screen of any of the three ultra-high-end family members.

Perhaps more importantly, a fresh GalaxyClub report (translated here) claims to reveal an... interesting tidbit about the rear-facing snappers of the two aforementioned non-Ultra Galaxy S23 devices. Unfortunately, this tidbit is not also very exciting.

Same old zoom action?


Yes, ladies and gents, the "regular" Galaxy S23 and the S23 Plus are expected (at least for the time being) to stick to a veeeery familiar-sounding 10MP telephoto sensor equipped with advanced 3X optical zoom technology.

Naturally, it's far too early to know the sensor's make and model, but we would definitely not be shocked if Samsung ended up employing the exact 10-megapixel camera as on the S22 and S22+ again. If that doesn't prove to be the case, certain evolutionary improvements are possible (not to mention software optimizations and so on), but either way, there are almost surely no major upgrades in the pipeline... in this department at least.

 

That doesn't have to be as tragic as it sounds, of course, especially after the Galaxy S22 and S22+ arguably and dramatically improved the 64MP telephoto shooter on the back of the S21 and S21+ that was only capable of producing 1.1x optical zoom and 3x "hybrid" zoom.

Sadly, the S23, S23+, and the S23 Ultra are all tipped to retain the primary rear-facing camera of their direct predecessors, leaving the ultra-wide-angle lens as the lone key component of the family's entire imaging system with a (small) chance of getting a truly notable upgrade. 

In theory, the S23 Ultra's mysterious telephoto lens(es) could also gain major new technologies and make significant megapixel jumps, but in reality, it seems unlikely that we'll get more than 10 + 10MP and up to 10x optical zoom.

So what big Galaxy S23 changes can you expect?


As much as we'd like to put a smile on your face and help you start the week all giddy with excitement, we don't have a whole lot to report on the groundbreaking upgrade front... yet. Then again, with a fancy codename like "Project Diamond" revealed all the way back in March, the S23 trio simply cannot be just an iterative release with a new processor under the hood (no Exynos) and barely noticeable improvements in the camera or display departments.


With a 200MP main snapper pretty much ruled out of contention recently and an aggressively curved "waterfall" redesign as... unlikely as ever, we're almost more excited to see what Samsung has in the pipeline for early 2023 than, say, a couple of weeks ago.

Maybe this is a "diamond" that will finally shine brightest in terms of battery life and/or charging speeds. And perhaps with the Galaxy S22 FE reportedly out of the picture, the pricing structure will be adjusted down, with, say, a "vanilla" S23 starting at $700, which we're sure many hardcore Samsung fans would appreciate more than a meaningless megapixel bump.
Story Timeline
9 stories
27 Jun, 2022
New report brings unexciting Samsung Galaxy S23 camera news Gimmicky Galaxy Z Fold 3 feature will (thankfully) not make it to Galaxy S23: rumor
21 Jun, 2022
Samsung might finally improve the front camera with the Galaxy S23
30 May, 2022
Which chip will the Galaxy S23 use? Insiders weigh in
25 Mar, 2022
Galaxy S23 codename reveal brings bad news for Samsung's 2022 foldable lineup
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Solana Saga is a special phone for our bright crypto future
Solana Saga is a special phone for our bright crypto future
Samsung to launch another budget-friendly 5G phone in the US
Samsung to launch another budget-friendly 5G phone in the US
Vote now: No 120Hz on vanilla iPhone 14, would you buy one?
Vote now: No 120Hz on vanilla iPhone 14, would you buy one?
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 brings aerial dogfights to the battle royale
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 brings aerial dogfights to the battle royale
Best Amazon Prime Day Headphones Deals: Early discounts are live!
Best Amazon Prime Day Headphones Deals: Early discounts are live!
Soon, you will be able to connect your Wear OS watch with your earbuds more easily
Soon, you will be able to connect your Wear OS watch with your earbuds more easily

Popular stories

Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
T-Mobile is keeping a popular old feature unchanged following customer outcry
T-Mobile is keeping a popular old feature unchanged following customer outcry
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
No 120Hz display for iPhone 14: But Apple has a secret for smooth performance (that Android doesn’t)
No 120Hz display for iPhone 14: But Apple has a secret for smooth performance (that Android doesn’t)
iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 5000 mAh battery would be the end to the Android vs Apple battery debate
iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 5000 mAh battery would be the end to the Android vs Apple battery debate
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless