Samsung might finally improve the front camera with the Galaxy S23
The Galaxy S23 is becoming a hotter topic by the minute, even though there is still quite a bit of time left until the expected release at the beginning of 2023. As usual, the most discussed part is the camera system that Samsung’s future flagship series will come with, especially the S23 Ultra’s rumored 200MP main camera.
Now, the megapixel count is undeniably not the only deciding factor when it comes to image quality and the end result, but at the very least, it should be somewhat of an improvement. That being said, there is no information regarding the aperture (which affects how much light the camera can use for a single shot) or if there will be optical image stabilization (OIS).
We also don’t have any solid leaks and tips on whether the front camera would be an under-display one — like on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 — or the classic punch-hole style. The good news is that there is plenty of time for more rumors to pop out and give us sweet details, so stay tuned, and maybe we will find out together.
What many of us seem to be forgetting about, however, is the FBI’s favorite camera to snoop on our daily lives — the front-facing one. Okay, we are obviously joking here (or are we?), but the fact remains that the selfie snapper is not getting enough attention, including from Samsung. In fact, the flagship Galaxy phones have remained with the same front camera that got introduced in 2019 with the Galaxy S10 series.
Judging by a report from GalaxyClub, however, Sammy might finally serve an upgrade for the selfie shooter with the Galaxy S23 series. The report states that both the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ could get a brand new 12MP front-facing camera, which is a 2MP jump from the one used for the last three years.
Now, the megapixel count is undeniably not the only deciding factor when it comes to image quality and the end result, but at the very least, it should be somewhat of an improvement. That being said, there is no information regarding the aperture (which affects how much light the camera can use for a single shot) or if there will be optical image stabilization (OIS).
We also don’t have any solid leaks and tips on whether the front camera would be an under-display one — like on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 — or the classic punch-hole style. The good news is that there is plenty of time for more rumors to pop out and give us sweet details, so stay tuned, and maybe we will find out together.
21 Jun, 2022Samsung might finally improve the front camera with the Galaxy S23
30 May, 2022Which chip will the Galaxy S23 use? Insiders weigh in
25 Mar, 2022Galaxy S23 codename reveal brings bad news for Samsung's 2022 foldable lineup
05 Mar, 2022Twitter tipster shows us what the Galaxy S23 screen could look like with an under-display camera
17 Feb, 2022Samsung hints that the Galaxy S23 line will drop another freebie from the box
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: