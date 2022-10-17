Samsung Galaxy S23 benchmark leak pegs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 a beast





Samsung Galaxy S23 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor benchmarks





The Galaxy S23 (SM-S911U) scores on Geekbench peg the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as an octa-core affair but with a seemingly rearranged set. Instead of one full-speed core and four smaller cores for the mundane tasks, like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 , the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has one large core and three smaller ones, with more and faster cores in the golden middle.









Being made on TSMC's second-gen 4nm processor node, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 can afford peak clock speeds akin to an Apple A-series chipset. It hits 3.36 GHz and, consequently, some very high benchmark scores.





Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor core distribution



3 x 2.02 GHz

4 x 2.80 GHz

1 x 3.36 GHz





Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test scores





Those faster core clocks led to outstanding first Galaxy S23 benchmark of 1524 in single-core and 4597 points in the multi-core test, respectively. For comparison, the S22 gets a tad above 1200 and 3200 points, respectively.













Geekbench 5 Single Higher is better Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1884 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1157 Geekbench 5 Multi Higher is better Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 5491 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 3307 View all





Not only will the Galaxy S23's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor be very fast, now backed with leaked benchmark evidence, but Qualcomm has reportedly optimized it for efficiency as well.





The second-gen 4nm process of the TSMC's foundries should offer Qualcomm a lot of leeway to fine-tune its power consumption while keeping the performance intact. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, codenamed Kalama, has been given the model number SM8550 and as the Geekbench readings show, its core composition paints a rather unusual picture.





The Snapdragon 8 gen 2 will reportedly sport one fast Cortex-X3 core that provides a 25% performance boost over the X1 in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 models, as well as two Cortex-A715 and two Cortex-A710 lumped together in a cluster, and three lowkey Cortex-A510 clocked, as can be seen, at a 2.02 GHz maximum.





In fact, back in May one leaker informed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 efficiency tests are going very well, and it has performed better than its direct predecessors in that respect, but we'll save judgment until we get our grubby mitts on a phone with Qualcomm's newest mobile flagship processor that is about to be officially unveiled in November.