Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung's first software update for the Galaxy S23 series is already rolling out

Samsung Android Software updates
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's first software update for the Galaxy S23 series is already rolling out
Unveiled almost three weeks ago, Samsung's newest heavyweight contenders for the title of best phone money can buy have reached brick and mortar stores and their earliest adopters via online delivery on Friday, February 17.

Generally met with praise by reviewers across the world wide web, the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra are obviously not perfect, and if you happen to be rocking a unit that feels a tad buggy, you might be pleased to hear that a little software update is already making its way to users in select global markets.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $199.99 with trade-in

The S23 Ultra is now officially in stores. Get up to $750 instant trade-in credit, and $100 instant credit from Samsung with the purchase. The phone starts at $199.99 with an eligible trade-in for AT&T or T-Mobile.
$1180 off (86%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1379 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S23 Plus starts at $119.99

You can now get the Galaxy S23 Plus with up to $700 in trade-in discount from Samsung. Save even more if you go for T-Mobile or AT&T.
$1000 off (89%) Trade-in
$119 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S23 for free with trade-in (AT&T and T-Mobile), save on unlocked model too

Go with T-Mobile or AT&T right off the bat and you can pay nothing for a vanilla S23 with 256GB storage (with an eligible trade-in). Verizon's version starts at $59.99 with trade-in. Or pick an unlocked model and cough up $159.99 after trade-in credits.
$860 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$859 99
Buy at Samsung

We're primarily talking about European countries like Germany, Poland, and the UK, although the over-the-air rollout may have also kicked off in the US as far as unlocked devices are concerned.

For a first post-release update, this is actually not that small of a collection of add-ons, new features, and performance enhancements, tipping the scales at a pretty substantial 600MB or so.

For the time being, we have no idea exactly what's included in this update apart from February 2023 security patches. As the rollout expands to more regions and users, of course, we should quickly find out everything there is to know in terms of actual changes and improvements, as well as what Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra owners think about all that's new and revised.

As usual, the pre-installed software on Samsung's latest ultra-high-end handsets feels quite stable and smooth, although a few little bugs and glitches are also almost always part of the early adopter experience.

If you haven't purchased one of these bad boys yet, you can obviously still do that and get some absolutely massive discounts from Samsung, especially with the right carrier and the right device trade-in.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung's first software update for the Galaxy S23 series is already rolling out
Samsung's first software update for the Galaxy S23 series is already rolling out
UK carrier BT launches a new IoT National Roaming SIM service for businesses
UK carrier BT launches a new IoT National Roaming SIM service for businesses
This TCL mid-ranger with 5G and a gorgeous AMOLED screen is an excellent bargain right now
This TCL mid-ranger with 5G and a gorgeous AMOLED screen is an excellent bargain right now
Reliable tipster reveals how Android phones in India will differ from the rest of the world
Reliable tipster reveals how Android phones in India will differ from the rest of the world
Well, the Apple Watch just saved another life with its insistence and accurate sensors
Well, the Apple Watch just saved another life with its insistence and accurate sensors
Fitbit to discontinue Adventures and Challenges, Open Groups, and Fitbit Studio
Fitbit to discontinue Adventures and Challenges, Open Groups, and Fitbit Studio

Popular stories

T-Mobile will make a hugely unpopular change to its plans 'as early as May 2023'
T-Mobile will make a hugely unpopular change to its plans 'as early as May 2023'
People react to Galaxy S23 Ultra: Glad I bought the Pixel 6! This looks like iPhone, Huawei, Sony
People react to Galaxy S23 Ultra: Glad I bought the Pixel 6! This looks like iPhone, Huawei, Sony
Amazon discount makes M1 iPad Air (2022) an even better deal than usual
Amazon discount makes M1 iPad Air (2022) an even better deal than usual
Google Pixel 7 + 12 months of T-Mobile service = Incredible new Mint Mobile deal
Google Pixel 7 + 12 months of T-Mobile service = Incredible new Mint Mobile deal
Samsung's One UI 5.1 sharply reduces the battery life of Galaxy handsets
Samsung's One UI 5.1 sharply reduces the battery life of Galaxy handsets
Samsung fixed the last thing iPhone was better at? Why Galaxy S23 Ultra is my new best phone for watching movies
Samsung fixed the last thing iPhone was better at? Why Galaxy S23 Ultra is my new best phone for watching movies
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless