Massive deals still up: $850 off on S23 Ultra, get S23 for free! Limited time!

Samsung’s flagship series for 2023 has finally launched — this February, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra begun shipping to fulfil pre-orders and stock store shelves. The phones were available at special prices pre-launch, but Samsung is still celebrating the new release with enhanced trade-in offers, gift cards, and discounts on Samsung Care+.
Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 now and get:
- Up to $750 on trade-in
- +$100 in Samsung Store Credit
- 50% off on 1 year of Samsung Care+
Unlocked Galaxy S23 prices with trade-in:
|Model
|128 GB
|256 GB
|512 GB
|Galaxy S23
|$99.99
|$159.99
|-
|-
|Galaxy S23+
|-
|$299.99
|$419.99
|-
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|-
|$449.99
|$629.99
|$869.99
Offers valid through 4th of March
With enhanced trade-in, you get a bigger discount when bringing in an old phone. If you are coming from a 2-year old device, a good condition Galaxy S21 Ultra can net you $380 off.
That's not where it ends, though! If you'd rather grab a carrier-locked device, you can save from $800 to $1000 on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra — AT&T and T-Mobile will give you up to $1,000 off in bill credit upon trade-in. T-Mobile will still shave off $800 the price with no trade-in, if you get the phone on a new line. Verizon will also drop $800 off with eligible trade-ins.
This basically means that a Galaxy S23 on a carrier contract can be your for $0!
The $100 Samsung Store Credit is applicable for any order — even if you are not trading in. You can use the credit towards any other purchase in the Samsung Store, including the Samsung Care+ warranty.
Samsung Care+ will give you unlimited repairs for drops, spills, or any mechanical breakdowns — all done by certified Samsung technicians with genuine parts, of course. You get 24/7 support — online or via phone — for any setups you may be having trouble with. And you get guaranteed next business day replacements, if worse comes to worst.
The Care+ package typically costs $89 per year, but will drop down to $45 for your first year if you order your Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 now!
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series in a nutshell:
- Samsung Galaxy S23: don't let the smallest phone of the trio fool you — it's just as powerful as its siblings thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy inside. Its battery is now up to 3,900 mAh, giving it a good amount of endurance, and its 50 MP camera is the same one you will fond on the Galaxy S23+. Landscapes, portraits, or plain social media memorabilia — this phone is ready to capture it all.
- Samsung Galaxy S23+: if you want a large screen but don't feel like spending the money for an Ultra — the Galaxy S23+ is the perfect solution. A 6.6-inch AMOLED screen to enjoy your media and games on, great cameras, and the same top-tier performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. With the new design that makes these look closer to an Ultra, we can predict them becoming fan favorites quickly.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: the big bad of the series. New, 200 MP camera with 100x zoom on tap, large 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with curved edges, S Pen included with the phone. This is top-tier Samsung, no holds barred. Obviously, if you want the biggest and best — this is the one to shoot for. The current deals make it much easier to grab a hold of one, too!
