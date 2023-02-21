Massive deals still up: $850 off on S23 Ultra, get S23 for free! Limited time!

This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way! Disclaimer

Up to $750 on trade-in

on trade-in +$100 in Samsung Store Credit

in Samsung Store Credit 50% off on 1 year of Samsung Care+





Unlocked Galaxy S23 prices with trade-in:

Offers valid through 4th of March





That's not where it ends, though! If you'd rather grab a carrier-locked device, you can save from $800 to $1000 on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra — AT&T and T-Mobile will give you up to $1,000 off in bill credit upon trade-in. T-Mobile will still shave off $800 the price with no trade-in, if you get the phone on a new line. Verizon will also drop $800 off with eligible trade-ins.





This basically means that a Galaxy S23 on a carrier contract can be your for $0 !



The $100 Samsung Store Credit is applicable for any order — even if you are not trading in. You can use the credit towards any other purchase in the Samsung Store, including the Samsung Care+ warranty.



Samsung Care+ will give you unlimited repairs for drops, spills, or any mechanical breakdowns — all done by certified Samsung technicians with genuine parts, of course. You get 24/7 support — online or via phone — for any setups you may be having trouble with. And you get guaranteed next business day replacements, if worse comes to worst.



The Care+ package typically costs $89 per year, but will drop down to $45 for your first year if you order your Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 now!





The Samsung Galaxy S23 series in a nutshell:





Samsung Galaxy S23: don't let the smallest phone of the trio fool you — it's just as powerful as its siblings thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy inside. Its battery is now up to 3,900 mAh, giving it a good amount of endurance, and its 50 MP camera is the same one you will fond on the Galaxy S23+. Landscapes, portraits, or plain social media memorabilia — this phone is ready to capture it all.

Samsung Galaxy S23+: if you want a large screen but don't feel like spending the money for an Ultra — the Galaxy S23+ is the perfect solution. A 6.6-inch AMOLED screen to enjoy your media and games on, great cameras, and the same top-tier performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. With the new design that makes these look closer to an Ultra, we can predict them becoming fan favorites quickly.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: the big bad of the series. New, 200 MP camera with 100x zoom on tap, large 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with curved edges, S Pen included with the phone. This is top-tier Samsung, no holds barred. Obviously, if you want the biggest and best — this is the one to shoot for. The current deals make it much easier to grab a hold of one, too!



Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 now and get:With enhanced trade-in, you get a bigger discount when bringing in an old phone. If you are coming from a 2-year old device, a good condition Galaxy S21 Ultra can net you $380 off.