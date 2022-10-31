Alleged Galaxy S23 pre-order poster reveals late 2022 announcement date

Renowned Samsung leaker Ice Universe said in late September that Samsung could release the Galaxy S23 series earlier than the previous variants and an alleged poster appears to corroborate that.





Twitter user @OreXda posted the pre-order poster for the Galaxy S23 series today. It appears to have come from South Korean telecommunications company KT Corporation and includes images that match up with previously leaked Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus renders which had revealed that these two models would ditch their camera islands for a Galaxy S22 Ultra-like look.





The new images also appear to be renders and not official pictures. The more important tidbit is that the poster says that pre-orders will start on December 23. Assuming that the date is legit, Samsung could hold the Galaxy S23 Unpacked event on December 23. The poster says that pre-orders will run until January 5, which implies that the phones will go on sale on January 6.





Galaxy S23 announcement date: December 23

Galaxy S23 release date: January 6





For reference, the Galaxy S22 range was announced on February 9 and released on February 25. It's not clear why Samsung is moving up the date but it might have something to do with the lower-than-expected foldable phones sales and the recent release of Google and Apple flagships.





Per rumors, the Galaxy S23 series will be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in all markets, and leaked benchmark scores suggest that it will offer a huge performance uplift.





The Galaxy S23 Ultra will most probably have a 200MP main camera and an alleged sample suggests it will be a tremendous improvement over the 108MP camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is also very impressive and has helped the phone make it to the best camera phones of 2022 list.



