Galaxy S23 Ultra benchmark results hint at tremendous performance uplift





Contrary to what some reports had suggested, Qualcomm's next high-end chip will stick to a tri-cluster arrangement but that doesn't mean that the rumors were totally false as the chip maker appears to have tweaked its approach.





Instead of going for one high-speed core, three middle cores, and four low-power cores, Qualcomm has opted for one high-power application core running at 3.36Ghz, four mid-range cores operating at 2.80GHz, and three small cores with speeds of 2.02Ghz.





This arrangement has apparently made a world of difference, at least as far as benchmark scores are confirmed, which don't necessarily reflect day-to-day performance.





MySmartPrice saw the US-bound model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra with the model number SM-S918U on Geekbench. It got 1,521 points on the single-core test and a score of 4,689 on the multi-core test. For comparison, the S22 Ultra got 1,157 and 3,307 points on the same test.









Needless to say, performance appears to have gone up significantly and since this was probably a non-final version and there are more software optimizations to be done, the retail version should score even better.





The model that was tested had 8GB of RAM but Samsung will most likely sell a 12GB version too. The phone's performance will presumably be further boosted by the new LPDDR5X DRAM tech that Samsung announced a few days back.





With great performance comes great concern about overheating , but since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will probably be manufactured by TSMC and not Samsung, this shouldn't be a problem.



