Samsung Android

Galaxy S22+ official renders leak; rumored key specifications get corroborated

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Galaxy S22+ official renders leak; rumored key specifications corroborated
The day of the official unveiling of the Galaxy S22 series is now approaching, and as many of you may know, leaks on the flagship trio have been appearing all over the internet in the past weeks (and if not months), detailing more and more about what we could expect from the three premium phones. Now, 91Mobiles reports about leaked renders of the Galaxy S22+ and gives us some more key info on the 'middle brother' of the three.

Galaxy S22+ official renders leaked, battery and fast charging support reports corroborated


A lot of leaks have been painting the picture of what to expect from the beast Galaxy S22 Ultra, but now, we also get some more information about the Galaxy S22+, as well as some renders of the device that showcase its design.

First, let's check out the renders of the Galaxy S22+, courtesy of 91Mobiles and the reputable leaker and tipster Ishan Agarwal:



As you can see, the Galaxy S22+ features a punch-hole selfie camera in the center of the display, complemented by uniform bezels around it. The power button and the volume control buttons are on the right side of the device, as expected.

Reportedly, the Galaxy S22+ will feature a metal chassis (this information comes based on antenna listings that are visible on the sides of the phone). At the back, the phone is equipped with a triple camera setup and an LED flash sitting to the right-hand side of the camera module. At the bottom of the phone's back, we see a subtle Samsung logo.

Additionally, Ishan Agarwal has something to say about the devices' specs as well. He says that contrary to some rumors, the Galaxy S22+ will launch with Exynos 2200 in the UK (it was believed that not a lot of models will launch with Samsung's own Exynos chip this year). Keep in mind that nothing is official yet, so we would advise keeping an open mind of what chip the Galaxy S22+ will have in which market.

The Galaxy S22+ is expected to have a 50MP wide-angle camera as its main sensor, complemented by Adaptive Pixel technology (reportedly, the vanilla Galaxy S22 will also have this feature). The Adaptive Pixel tech has two modes to capture photos: a 108MP mode and a 12MP mode. Additionally, the pictures will reportedly be captured in 12-bit format.

Now let's talk about the other Galaxy S22+ specs that were revealed in the leak. First, it's some early rumors about the peak brightness of the Galaxy S22+ that get corroborated today. The phone is expected to be able to go as high as 1,700 nits of peak brightness on its adaptive refresh rate display, which should ensure comfortable viewing even in bright conditions outside.

In terms of weight, the Galaxy S22+ is expected to be a bit heavier in comparison to the Galaxy S22, and will reportedly weigh in at 195 grams, while the vanilla S22 is at 167 grams. Quite understandably, the heaviest of the trio will be the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is believed to weigh in at 228 grams.

And last but not least, the leak corroborates earlier rumors that the Galaxy S22+ will feature a 4,500mAh battery cell. The phone will support a 45W wired fast charging.


Galaxy S22+: other info we know from previous rumors and leaks


So far, we know that the Galaxy S22+ will feature a 6.55-inch LTPO AMOLED display (and the peak brightness it will reach is reportedly 1,700 nits, as we mentioned... the Galaxy S21 Ultra reaches around 1,500 nits).

In some markets, the Galaxy S22+ will come with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The phone is expected to come with a glass back (and so will the Galaxy S22, according to leaks).

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (85 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android
