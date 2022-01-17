Galaxy S22+ official renders leak; rumored key specifications get corroborated

Galaxy S22+ official renders leak; rumored key specifications get corroborated0
A lot of leaks have been painting the picture of what to expect from the beast Galaxy S22 Ultra, but now, we also get some more information about the Galaxy S22+, as well as some renders of the device that showcase its design.
As you can see, the Galaxy S22+ features a punch-hole selfie camera in the center of the display, complemented by uniform bezels around it. The power button and the volume control buttons are on the right side of the device, as expected.
Reportedly, the Galaxy S22+ will feature a metal chassis (this information comes based on antenna listings that are visible on the sides of the phone). At the back, the phone is equipped with a triple camera setup and an LED flash sitting to the right-hand side of the camera module. At the bottom of the phone's back, we see a subtle Samsung logo.
The Galaxy S22+ is expected to have a 50MP wide-angle camera as its main sensor, complemented by Adaptive Pixel technology (reportedly, the vanilla Galaxy S22 will also have this feature). The Adaptive Pixel tech has two modes to capture photos: a 108MP mode and a 12MP mode. Additionally, the pictures will reportedly be captured in 12-bit format.
Now let's talk about the other Galaxy S22+ specs that were revealed in the leak. First, it's some early rumors about the peak brightness of the Galaxy S22+ that get corroborated today. The phone is expected to be able to go as high as 1,700 nits of peak brightness on its adaptive refresh rate display, which should ensure comfortable viewing even in bright conditions outside.
In terms of weight, the Galaxy S22+ is expected to be a bit heavier in comparison to the Galaxy S22, and will reportedly weigh in at 195 grams, while the vanilla S22 is at 167 grams. Quite understandably, the heaviest of the trio will be the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is believed to weigh in at 228 grams.
And last but not least, the leak corroborates earlier rumors that the Galaxy S22+ will feature a 4,500mAh battery cell. The phone will support a 45W wired fast charging.
Galaxy S22+: other info we know from previous rumors and leaks
So far, we know that the Galaxy S22+ will feature a 6.55-inch LTPO AMOLED display (and the peak brightness it will reach is reportedly 1,700 nits, as we mentioned... the Galaxy S21 Ultra reaches around 1,500 nits).
In some markets, the Galaxy S22+ will come with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
The phone is expected to come with a glass back (and so will the Galaxy S22, according to leaks).
