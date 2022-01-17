Galaxy S22+ official renders leak; rumored key specifications get corroborated

Apple AR headset: you might have to pay over $2,000 if you want to buy it (when it is released)

Verizon is delivering an incredibly early Android 12 update to the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Not resting on its Sprint network laurels, T-Mobile buys a bunch of new 5G spectrum

Apple iPad Air (2022) could include A15 Bionic, Center Stage for FaceTime, and 5G support

In one country, the Apple Tax appears to be crushed for certain apps

Lesser iPhone 14 models will probably not get 120Hz screens