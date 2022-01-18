Samsung Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 specs and performance on the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 specs and features









The most important new Exynos 2200 features to be found on the Galaxy S22 models:





First hardware accelerated ray tracing (RT) and variable rate shading (VRS) in a mobile chipset

Samsung Xclipse GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2

4nm Samsung EUV production method

10 Gigabit 5G modem with sub-6GHz and mmWave connectivity

4K@120Hz refresh rate display resolution support



Here's a list of the most important new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 features:





X65 5G modem with 10 Gigabit download speeds.

First 18-bit image signal processor for mobile.

First 8K HDR10+ video capture for mobile.

Mega low-light capture snaps 30 images and merges the best parts into one shot.

Always-On ISP for fast face unlocking and locking.

7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine for voice analysis and Leica Leitz Look bokeh filters.

Bluetooth Low Energy audio features like broadcasting, stereo recording, and voice back-channel for gaming.

First platform with Android Ready Secure Element support, the new standard for digital car keys or drivers’ licenses.



As for how does the new Exynos 2200 stacks up against its direct Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 competitor, last year's Exynos 2100 in the S21 Ultra, and Apple's A15 monster in the iPhone 13, here's a quick comparison of their specs and features.



