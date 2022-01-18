Notification Center

Samsung Articles Processors

Samsung Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 specs and performance on the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Daniel Petrov
By
0

Despite the speculation that Samsung's new Exynos 2200 chipset will be unveiled at the rumored Galaxy S22 Unpacked event date of February 8, Samsung revealed the Exynos 2200 specs and features a few weeks prior, as usual.

The new processor is the first that bears the fruit of Samsung's exclusive partnership with AMD on mobile graphics processing units, as it sports the first AMD RDNA 2 silicon with ray-tracing capabilities tailored for the mobile realm. This is why we wanted to compare the performance, specs, and features of the Galaxy S22 series processors.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Snapdragon vs Exynos 2200 benchmark


We delved into the Geekbench 5 database, and dug out the highest score sets of the Exynos Galaxy S22 Ultra model (SM-S908B) and the Snapdragon S22 Ultra version (SM-S908U). As you can see, the difference in their synthetic benchmark scores is not big, but it was interesting to observe the ray tracing performance where the mobile AMD RDNA 2 GPU in Exynos 2200 should've had a leg up.



Samsung Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 specs and features



The most important new Exynos 2200 features to be found on the Galaxy S22 models:

  • First hardware accelerated ray tracing (RT) and variable rate shading (VRS) in a mobile chipset
  • Samsung Xclipse GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2
  • 4nm Samsung EUV production method
  • 10 Gigabit 5G modem with sub-6GHz and mmWave connectivity
  • 4K@120Hz refresh rate display resolution support

Here's a list of the most important new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 features:

  • X65 5G modem with 10 Gigabit download speeds.
  • First 18-bit image signal processor for mobile.
  • First 8K HDR10+ video capture for mobile.
  • Mega low-light capture snaps 30 images and merges the best parts into one shot.
  • Always-On ISP for fast face unlocking and locking.
  • 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine for voice analysis and Leica Leitz Look bokeh filters.
  • Bluetooth Low Energy audio features like broadcasting, stereo recording, and voice back-channel for gaming.
  • First platform with Android Ready Secure Element support, the new standard for digital car keys or drivers’ licenses.

As for how does the new Exynos 2200 stacks up against its direct Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 competitor, last year's Exynos 2100 in the S21 Ultra, and Apple's A15 monster in the iPhone 13, here's a quick comparison of their specs and features.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1Exynos 2200Exynos 2100Apple A15
Production processSamsung 4nm EUVSamsung 4nm EUVSamsung 5nm EUVTSMC 5nm 2nd gen
Processor cores1xCortex-X2@3GHz

3xCortex-A710@2.5GHz

4xCortex-A510@1.8GHz		1x Cortex-X2

3x Cortex-A710

4x Cortex-A510		Exynos X1@2.91GHz

3x Cortex-A78@2.8GHz

4x Cortex-A55@2.2GHz		2x Avalanche@3.23GHz

4x Blizzard@1.8GHz
GPUAdreno 730, 30% faster and 20% more frugalRay-tracing Samsung Xclipse 920 with AMD RDNA 2 architecture ARM Mali-G78Apple custom quad-core (5-core on the iPhone 13 Pro models)
ModemX65 5G modem (integrated)

up to 10 Gbps over 5G

Global iSIM multi-SIM card support		Samsung 5G modem (integrated)

5G downloads up to 10Gbps (mmWave), 5.1Gbps (sub-6GHz), or 3Gbps (4G LTE), 8xCA

Uploads: up to 3.67 Gbps		Exynos 5123
(Category 24)

Downloads up to 7.3Gbps (mmWave), 5.1Gbps (sub-6GHz), or 3Gbps (4G LTE), 8xCA

Uploads: up to 422 Mbps		Qualcomm X60 5G modem
AI co-processor7th Gen Qualcomm AI EngineFP16 NPUTri-core NPU, up to 26 TOPS16-core Neural Engine, up to 15.8 TOPS
Video encode8K HDR10+Up to 8K decoding: 60fps with
10-bit HEVC(H.265), 30fps with
10-bit VP9, AV1
Up to 8K encoding: 30fps with
10-bit HEVC(H.265), VP9		8K HDR at 60fps
4K HDR at 120fps		4K HDR+ at 120fps
Features supportQHD+ @144Hz or 4K@60Hz display refresh

Demura and subpixel rendering for OLED uniformity

First 18-bit ISP, mega low light capture merges 30 images in one shot for brighter, sharper pictures

Qualcomm FastConnect 6900: Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-fi 6E (up to 3.6GBps)		4K@120Hz or QHD+ @144Hz display refresh

up to 200MP in single camera mode, Single-camera 108MP @30fps, Dual-camera 64MP+ 32MP @30fps

Integrated Secure Element (iSE) to store private cryptographic keys

AMIGO performance optimization technology		UFS 3.1 storage support for up to 2.9GB/s speeds

Single-camera up to 200MP

up to 16 GB DDR5

Variable 120Hz display refresh rate		Computational photography

Cinematic Mode video bokeh

Machine learning capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second

As you can see, Qualcomm and Samsung aren't playing around, and offer some unique 5G connectivity and other features that Apple will have to catch up with when its next generation A16 processor hits the iPhone 14 in the fall of 2022. That one is reportedly also being done on the 4nm process, but until then the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 may stay the undisputed connectivity kings for the 5G era.

The AMD-based Xclipse 920 GPU of the Exynos 2200 doesn't shine in benchmarks compared to the Adreno 730 in Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but the ray tracing and variable rate shading support more than makes up for the synthetic scores. Moreover, it supports 4K resolution displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the Snapdragon 8 makes do with 60Hz refresh support at that resolution only.

We'll do our own set of benchmark tests to demonstrate for you how the S22 Ultra performs in real life when we get our hands on an Exynos 2200 and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 version like the one that will be sold here in the U.S.

