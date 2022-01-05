Here is how the Galaxy S22 Ultra compares to the S21 Ultra

Unbox Therapy shows how the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra compares to the S21 Ultra (via A new video posted today byshows how the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra compares to the S21 Ultra (via 9to5Google ).





The stars of the video are the Galaxy S22 series dummy models which presumably closely resemble the official products that will allegedly go on sale in February. We have seen dummy units of the S22 before as well, but this video is the first to compare them with the S21 Ultra.





As was expected, the elimination of the camera bump has made the S22 Ultra slimmer than its predecessor. The new model is rumored to have the same screen size as its predecessor - 6.8-inches - but the design has been modified to give it a more Note-like look. The phone also has a slot for the S Pen stylus.





We also get to see dummies of the other two variants. These appear to have flat screens and slim, uniform bezels. The Plus model will reportedly sport a 6.55-inches display and the base model will have a 6.06-inches panel, down from 6.2-inches on the S21.





The compact look could appeal to those who aren't really into gigantic flagships and could be ideal for one-handed use.









The series will be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200, depending on where you live. The Plus and the standard models are rumored to get new camera hardware, and the Ultra model is looking like a worthy contender for the title of the best camera phone of the year, thanks to the emphasis on computational photography and the refined version of the main camera.





US pricing is still up in the air, but the S22 Ultra may be a little more expensive than its predecessor in Europe