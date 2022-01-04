The Samsung S22 series price range leaks, expect to pay more for the S22 Ultra

The Samsung S22 series price range leaks, expect to pay more for the S22 Ultra9
Samsung S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra prices
Don't get stressed out by the USD equivalent of the European prices in EUR here, as the EU has a 20% customs duty tariff on electronics produced outside of the Union, and only then you can convert the prices into USD. That's not to mention that Samsung will sweeten the pot further with S22 pre-order discounts and various gifts at launch.
Galaxy S22 price
- €912.00 (US$1,031) for the 8 GB/128 GB storage model
- €963.50 (US$1,089) for the 8 GB/256 GB storage model
Galaxy S22 Plus price
- €1,119.00 (US$1,265) for the 8 GB/128 GB storage model
- €1,170.50 (about US$1,323) for the 8 GB/256 GB storage model
Galaxy S22 Ultra price
- €1,430.00 (US$1,616) for the 12GB/256 GB storage model
- €1,544.50 (US$,1746) for the 16GB/512 GB storage model
The reason behind the potentially higher Galaxy S22 Ultra price might be because this time around its base version will ship with 256GB storage, not the 128GB that its predecessor came with at its lowest price point.
Long story short, expect to pay a Benjamin more for the S22 Ultra at launch compared to the S21 Ultra, but for double the storage amount, while Samsung's S22 and S22+ launch prices are expected to largely stay the same upon release, if these newly leaked S22 series pricing range holds water in the end.
