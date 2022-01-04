Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung

The Samsung S22 series price range leaks, expect to pay more for the S22 Ultra

Daniel Petrov
By
9
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung S22 series price range leaks, expect to pay more for the S22 Ultra
Love it or leave it, the success of the Galaxy S22 series of phones will ultimately depend on Samsung's pricing plans for them. From the lowly 6.1" Galaxy S22 specs, to the 6.7" captain of the industry Galaxy S22 Ultra, the phones will no doubt offer great specs but it remained to be heard at what price. Until today, that is, when a leaker with a good track record - Snoopy - got a tip on the early Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra price listings. 

They might be for Europe, but we are accustomed to extrapolating from those to arrive at the US prices for the S22 models, and it seems they won't differ much from Samsung's 2020 S21 trio at launch, save for the S22 Ultra pricing.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$600 off (50%) Trade-in
$599 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Factory unlocked, 128GB

$250 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Save up to $1000 with trade-in and a new plan. Buy one, get $800 off another.

$1000 off (83%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1199 99
Buy at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Get up to $800 off with a trade-in and a new plan

$800 off (67%) Trade-in
$399 99
$1199 99
Buy at AT&T

Samsung S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra prices


Don't get stressed out by the USD equivalent of the European prices in EUR here, as the EU has a 20% customs duty tariff on electronics produced outside of the Union, and only then you can convert the prices into USD. That's not to mention that Samsung will sweeten the pot further with S22 pre-order discounts and various gifts at launch.

Galaxy S22 price


  • €912.00 (US$1,031) for the 8 GB/128 GB storage model 
  • €963.50 (US$1,089) for the 8 GB/256 GB storage model

Galaxy S22 Plus price


  • €1,119.00 (US$1,265) for the 8 GB/128 GB storage model
  • €1,170.50 (about US$1,323) for the 8 GB/256 GB storage model

Galaxy S22 Ultra price


  • €1,430.00 (US$1,616) for the 12GB/256 GB storage model
  • €1,544.50 (US$,1746) for the 16GB/512 GB storage model

Again, these are the S22's European prices which are usually about a fifth higher than what we get here in the US by Samsung. Thus, the Galaxy S22 may start from the same $799.99 price that its predecessor launched at on this side of the pond. The Galaxy S22 Ultra price, however, starts from about $1280 even when we discount the EU's 20% surcharge on electronics, while the S21 Ultra landed at $1199. 

The reason behind the potentially higher Galaxy S22 Ultra price might be because this time around its base version will ship with 256GB storage, not the 128GB that its predecessor came with at its lowest price point. 

Long story short, expect to pay a Benjamin more for the S22 Ultra at launch compared to the S21 Ultra, but for double the storage amount, while Samsung's S22 and S22+ launch prices are expected to largely stay the same upon release, if these newly leaked S22 series pricing range holds water in the end.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (76 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

T-Mobile kicks off 2022 in style with lifetime discounts for existing customers
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile kicks off 2022 in style with lifetime discounts for existing customers
-20%
Verizon will go for T-Mobile's jugular with massive 5G Ultra Wideband expansion 'this month'
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Verizon will go for T-Mobile's jugular with massive 5G Ultra Wideband expansion 'this month'
Honor CEO shows off foldable Magic V on video; phone to be unveiled January 10th
by Alan Friedman,  0
Honor CEO shows off foldable Magic V on video; phone to be unveiled January 10th
Microsoft's LTE-enabled Surface Go 3 tablet is finally expanding to its first US carrier
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Microsoft's LTE-enabled Surface Go 3 tablet is finally expanding to its first US carrier
Apple could give the iPhone 15 Pro a periscope lens to bring it on par with Android rivals
by Anam Hamid,  10
Apple could give the iPhone 15 Pro a periscope lens to bring it on par with Android rivals
New Moto G Stylus (2022) leak confirms the design and 90Hz screen of the upcoming mid-ranger
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
New Moto G Stylus (2022) leak confirms the design and 90Hz screen of the upcoming mid-ranger
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless