Outstanding 'open box' deals actually make Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra affordable (with warranty)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Even though the word "affordable" has very different meanings for different people and in different situations, it's pretty clear that a device like the Galaxy S22 Ultra doesn't need to cost $200 or $300 to qualify for that coveted label.
In the case of this 6.8-inch giant with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processing power, an absolutely stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, massive 5,000mAh battery, excellent cameras, and built-in stylus, a price point of $599.99 is certainly affordable enough.
Normally available for a whopping $1,199.99, the ultra-high-end handset recently updated to Android 13 is obviously unlikely to drop so low anytime in the near future. Unless, of course, a trade-in is involved or you don't mind settling for a refurbished, open box, or pre-owned unit of some sort.
Enter top rated eBay seller QuickShipElectronics and its latest deals on just such a device... with a full 1-year warranty included. If you hurry, you can pay as little as 600 bucks for an undoubtedly fully working and flawlessly-looking S22 Ultra with 5G support for either T-Mobile or Verizon.
These are two separate offers, mind you, for two carrier-locked Galaxy S22 Ultra variants, which just so happen to command the exact same reasonable price in "limited" quantities in a Phantom Black color as far as the T-Mobile-specific model is concerned and a considerably more eye-catching Burgundy hue for Verizon fans.
As "open box" products, the cheaper-than-ever S22 Ultra 5G copies on sale here are set to be shipped alongside all their original accessories in packaging that "may" be "slightly distressed", with their factory settings restored, and presumably, light to no signs of prior use.
At least in theory, open box beats refurbished condition when it comes to purchasing gadgets that are not brand-new, and these killer new eBay deals undoubtedly eclipse what Best Buy is currently offering while making it crystal clear that bargain hunters will get a 12-month (seller) warranty with their ultra-premium phones.
The S22 Ultra, of course, is unlikely to remain Samsung's most impressive (non-foldable) handset for long, but at the moment, this is arguably the all-around best Android phone money can buy... and you can buy it for just $599.99.
Things that are NOT allowed: