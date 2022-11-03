Outstanding 'open box' deals actually make Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra affordable (with warranty)





In the case of this 6.8-inch giant with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processing power, an absolutely stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, massive 5,000mAh battery, excellent cameras, and built-in stylus, a price point of $599.99 is certainly affordable enough.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, T-Mobile, 128GB Storage, Phantom Black, Open Box, 1-Year Warranty $600 off (50%) $599 99 $1199 99 Buy at eBay Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Verizon, 128GB Storage, Burgundy, Open Box, 1-Year Warranty $600 off (50%) $599 99 $1199 99 Buy at eBay









Enter top rated eBay seller QuickShipElectronics and its latest deals on just such a device... with a full 1-year warranty included. If you hurry, you can pay as little as 600 bucks for an undoubtedly fully working and flawlessly-looking S22 Ultra with 5G support for either T-Mobile or Verizon.





These are two separate offers, mind you, for two carrier-locked Galaxy S22 Ultra variants, which just so happen to command the exact same reasonable price in "limited" quantities in a Phantom Black color as far as the T-Mobile-specific model is concerned and a considerably more eye-catching Burgundy hue for Verizon fans.





As "open box" products, the cheaper-than-ever S22 Ultra 5G copies on sale here are set to be shipped alongside all their original accessories in packaging that "may" be "slightly distressed", with their factory settings restored, and presumably, light to no signs of prior use.





At least in theory, open box beats refurbished condition when it comes to purchasing gadgets that are not brand-new, and these killer new eBay deals undoubtedly eclipse what Best Buy is currently offering while making it crystal clear that bargain hunters will get a 12-month (seller) warranty with their ultra-premium phones.





The S22 Ultra, of course, is unlikely to remain Samsung 's most impressive (non-foldable) handset for long, but at the moment, this is arguably the all-around best Android phone money can buy... and you can buy it for just $599.99.



