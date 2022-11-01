Best Buy is now selling open box and refurbished Galaxy S22 Ultra units at amazing prices





Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Open Box, Excellent Condition (Also Available in Refurbished Condition at $699.99) $543 off (45%) $656 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy





Best Buy, for instance, appears to have already kicked off its S22 Ultra Black Friday 2022 promotion , charging an unprecedented 300 bucks less than usual for all storage variants with no obligatory upfront carrier activation. If you can't afford to pay $899.99 (or more) for a new smartphone for yourself or someone special this holiday season, the same retailer will hook you up with the same device in "open-box excellent" and refurbished condition at even lower prices... if you hurry.





We're talking as little as $656.99 at the time of this writing as far as the former is concerned and $699.99 in the latter's case, and although it's unclear what kind of warranty you're looking at here, everything else sounds a-okay.





The cheaper open box units are supposed to look "brand new" and include all original parts and accessories in their packaging, shipping in just two days across the nation if you place your online order right now. The slightly costlier refurbs, meanwhile, are "verified to work properly" after having been "repaired and/or restored to like-new state", also including all "essential parts and accessories" but needing a little more time to arrive on your doorstep, presumably due to higher demand and/or lower inventory.





Whichever of these two offers you'll end up opting for, you'll obviously get just 128 gigs of internal storage space (and no microSD support), which is certainly a tad inconvenient but probably not a major deal breaker at new record low prices.





Keep in mind that the S22 Ultra's Best Buy product webpage will initially show you brand-new pricing only, with access to these deals granted by clicking on the "open box" button above the "activate today" and "activate later" options.



