This poster will make the Galaxy S22 Ultra irresistible to Note fans

Whether or not Samsung names its most premium S series model Galaxy S22 Note , it will be a Note 20 successor in spirit, something we have been reminded about again by concept designer Ben Geskin.





He has designed a poster with the Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note and the Galaxy S22 Plus. The most noticeable thing about the poster is the S22 Ultra in Bronze, which instantly reminds us of the Mystic Bronze Galaxy Note 20 and as much as we love the color on the S22 Ultra/Note, keep in mind that Samsung is not expected to offer its next premium flagship in this color . Instead, it's rumored to come in black, white, dark red, and green





The render captures the supposed differences between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the S22 Plus: the former will have curved edges, rectangular corners, and it will be devoid of a dedicated camera island, while the latter will have a flat design, rounded corners, and a Contour Cut camera bump.





The Galaxy S22 Plus will allegedly be available in blue, gray, purple, beige, black, white, green, and rose gold. Both models, as well as the Galaxy S22, are now expected to have a glass back , which explains the glossy finish on supposed dummy units.





All the handsets in the series will likely have a centered pinhole for the front camera but the similarities end there as the standard and Plus models are expected to have symmetrical bezels and a different aspect ratio than the Ultra.



