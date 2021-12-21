Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung Android

This poster will make the Galaxy S22 Ultra irresistible to Note fans

Anam Hamid
By
0
This concept poster will make the Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note irresistible to Note fans
Whether or not Samsung names its most premium S series model Galaxy S22 Note, it will be a Note 20 successor in spirit, something we have been reminded about again by concept designer Ben Geskin.

He has designed a poster with the Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note and the Galaxy S22 Plus. The most noticeable thing about the poster is the S22 Ultra in Bronze, which instantly reminds us of the Mystic Bronze Galaxy Note 20 and as much as we love the color on the S22 Ultra/Note, keep in mind that Samsung is not expected to offer its next premium flagship in this color. Instead, it's rumored to come in black, white, dark red, and green.


The render captures the supposed differences between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the S22 Plus: the former will have curved edges, rectangular corners, and it will be devoid of a dedicated camera island, while the latter will have a flat design, rounded corners, and a Contour Cut camera bump.

The Galaxy S22 Plus will allegedly be available in blue, gray, purple, beige, black, white, green, and rose gold. Both models, as well as the Galaxy S22, are now expected to have a glass back, which explains the glossy finish on supposed dummy units.

All the handsets in the series will likely have a centered pinhole for the front camera but the similarities end there as the standard and Plus models are expected to have symmetrical bezels and a different aspect ratio than the Ultra.

Samsung has seemingly also started teasing the AMD-powered Exynos 2200 chip that will fuel some variants of the Galaxy S22. The company will purportedly release the handsets in February 2022.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (65 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Microsoft's last-minute Christmas deal makes the Surface Earbuds overpriced no more
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Microsoft's last-minute Christmas deal makes the Surface Earbuds overpriced no more
-50%
Phishing attacks are deceiving Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp users
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Phishing attacks are deceiving Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp users
iPhone SE 3 March 2022 launch looks likely as it enters trial production phase
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
iPhone SE 3 March 2022 launch looks likely as it enters trial production phase
Samsung appears to be teasing Galaxy S22's gaming prowess in new Exynos video
by Anam Hamid,  1
Samsung appears to be teasing Galaxy S22's gaming prowess in new Exynos video
Be safe during the holidays, don't let others touch your phone!
by Rado Minkov,  0
Be safe during the holidays, don't let others touch your phone!
T-Mobile's Scam Shield service has blocked 21 billion scam calls in 2021
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
T-Mobile's Scam Shield service has blocked 21 billion scam calls in 2021
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless