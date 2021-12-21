Samsung appears to be teasing Galaxy S22's gaming prowess in new Exynos video

Samsung may have started teasing the Exynos 2200 chip that will fuel the upcoming Galaxy S22 series in some regions.





The company has posted a short clip with a COVID-based storyline that revolves around a young boy who sells his gaming console for a good cause and is rewarded with a phone with console-level gaming. At the end, we see a 5G Exynos chip, likely the Exynos 2200 which will feature a GPU codeveloped with AMD. Although the video doesn't explicitly mention the Exynos 2200, it's not hard to piece together what it may be hinting at.









Galaxy S21's Exynos 2100 chip has considerably benefited from Samsung's decision of retiring in-house CPU cores in favor of Arm's designs, but the GPU is still something of a sore point. Exynos 2200's graphics will get a tremendous boost from AMD's custom graphics IP and it's confirmed to offer ray tracing and variable rate shading





Samsung is expected to formally announce the chip before the year concludes. According to reports, it will be based on the South Korean giant's 4LPP technology, which succeeds the 5nm process that was used for the Exynos 2100. The SoC will likely have the same core architecture as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which will likely power the American variants of the Galaxy S22, meaning we are looking at the new Armv9 cores.





Although earlier rumors had said the Exynos 2200 would be about as good as the Apple M1 chip which powers the new iPad Pros, it looks like they had overestimated the chip's capabilities as more recent reports suggest that it will trail behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in graphics





That's no reason to write off the Samsung-AMD GPU though, and per one leak, Exynos 2200's GPU will offer 34 percent better peak performance than the Exynos 2100, which is pretty impressive.





Samsung is rumored to announce the Galaxy S22 range in February, and the leaks so far, especially those surrounding the Galaxy S22 Note/Ultra, have been promising, and this indicates the devices will be among the best phones of 2022.