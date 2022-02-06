 Looks like North American customers will miss out on the best Galaxy S22 Ultra model - PhoneArena

Samsung Android

Looks like North American customers will miss out on the best Galaxy S22 Ultra model

Anam Hamid
By
0
Looks like North American customers will miss out on the best Galaxy S22 Ultra model
A document sourced from a South Korean telecommunication company by leaker lanzuk (via @sondesix) appears to be yet another indication that Samsung will also sell a 1TB version of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung is all set to formally unveil the Galaxy S22 series this Wednesday, which will feature three models: Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. Earlier it was thought that the only memory options for the Galaxy S22 Ultra would be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but it now seems increasingly likely that a 1TB version will also be released.

At least in Korea, this option will only be available for unlocked models. Tipster Ice Universe and Ishan Agarwal have also corroborated the leak and the former has also added that the 1TB model will also be available in China.


Agarwal had previously said that the 1TB Galaxy S22 Ultra would surely be available in key European markets and leaker Roland Quandt had said that it would only be sold in a few regions. That appears to hint that the US and perhaps the Middle East will not get the 1TB model, but we are just speculating.

Leaks suggest Samsung has all the bases covered with the Galaxy S22 Ultra: It's likely to have a large 6.8-inches AMOLED panel with a high 120Hz refresh rate, a faster 4nm flagship chipset, an improved camera system for better low light photography and professional-level videography, and a beefy 5,000mAh battery.

On top of that, it is likely to be the first non-Note phone to have a slot for the S Pen, which makes it a productivity-centric device, so most power users would probably want a 1TB option. Also, the handset is unlikely to have a microSD slot for storage expansion, which further increases the need for a 1TB model.

Assuming Samsung will keep the current pricing structure, the 1TB Galaxy S22 Ultra will be in the neighborhood of $1,500, which is a lot of money even for a potential top seller. If you have your heart set on the phone, you might want to consider reserving it today to earn a $50 credit and access to exclusive pre-order gifts.

