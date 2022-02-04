 Reliable leaker delivers good news about Galaxy S22 Ultra storage - PhoneArena

Samsung Android

Reliable leaker delivers good news about Galaxy S22 Ultra storage

Anam Hamid
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Reliable leaker delivers good news about Galaxy S22 Ultra storage
Late last year it was reported that the highest-end Samsung Galaxy S22 variant, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, would offer up to 1TB of internal storage and this leak was also lent weight by an ex Samsung employee. The rumor lost steam in recent days as alleged marketing material implied that the highest storage option would be 512GB. A reliable leaker has now reignited the possibility of a 1TB variant.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is shaping up to be quite a phone, courtesy largely of the S Pen silo that's missing on the S21 Ultra, which will make it more of a Galaxy Note 20 successor, which was the last Note series phone released by Samsung.

Of course, the stylus slot is far from the only thing that makes the phone special. It's also likely to have a fresh design devoid of a camera bump and top-notch core specs such as either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the homebrewed Exynos 2200, depending on where you live, a large 6.8-inches display with a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling and gaming, a potentially game-changing camera system, and a beefy 5,000mAh battery.

Recent leaks had indicated that the phone would come in three memory and storage combinations - 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage - but it now looks like a 1TB model does exist.

1TB Galaxy S22 Ultra exists but there is a caveat


Roland Quandt appears quite confident that a 1TB Galaxy S22 Ultra variant will also be released, but he adds that it will only be available in a few markets. This echoes what tipster Ishan Agarwal had said earlier. Per Agarwal, this model will surely be released in 'important European markets."

2019's Galaxy S10 Plus also offered 1TB of storage and it also had a microSD slot for extra storage. The S22 Ultra will likely not come with expandable storage, which makes the rumored 1TB option all the more necessary. 

Apple's iPhone 13 series also offers up to 1TB of storage, so Samsung might be bringing the option back to ensure the S22 Ultra is not outshined and make it the best phone of the year.

Be prepared to pay big money for the 1TB S22 Ultra though. Even if the prices stay the same, the 1TB model will likely cost around $1,500, given the 512GB Galaxy S21 Ultra goes for $1,399.

Reservations are now open for the Galaxy S22 family, which will be announced next week.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.8 inches 3080 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
