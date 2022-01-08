Notification Center

Samsung Android

This is how mind-blowingly fast Galaxy S22 Ultra's S Pen could be

Anam Hamid
By
4
This is how mind-blowingly fast Galaxy S22 Ultra's S Pen could be
The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will offer a natural writing experience, according to YouTuber Zaryab Khan. The device is looking like a spiritual successor to the Note 20 and unlike its predecessor, it will likely have a dock for the S Pen stylus. 

Samsung has seemingly made a new digital pen for the S22 Ultra that goes by model number EJ-PS908. The stylus will be a significant improvement over the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's S Pen, which has 9 milliseconds of latency - the delay between writing on the screen and the input appearing on the panel. 

Apparently, the stylus which Samsung will introduce alongside the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a latency of just 2.8ms, meaning roughly a 3x improvement over the Note 20 Ultra's S Pen. This will result in instantaneous writing.


Khan also claims that the main 108MP camera will feature 12-bit HDR technology and this will help the S22 Ultra produce videos with a better color range and dynamic brightness than its predecessor. This is in line with a leak that said the camera would be capable of shooting videos with up to 68 billion colors. This feature will only be available when recording at 4k 60fps, and not when capturing 8K videos.

Per recent reports, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will boast the best display in the business and it will support 45W fast charging. Although the phone will likely have the same megapixel count as its predecessor, its camera will benefit from other things such as new sensors and lenses and computational smarts. The phone is also rumored to start at a lower base memory capacity than its processor.

Samsung will allegedly announce the Galaxy S22 series on February 9.

