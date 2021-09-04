Notification Center

Android Processors Qualcomm

New Qualcomm Snapdragon chip spotted on Geekbench

Anam Hamid
By
1
New Qualcomm Snapdragon chip spotted on Geekbench
Qualcomm's next high-end chip, which is allegedly called the Snapdragon 898, may have been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench for the first time.
 
Leaker Abhishek Yadav, who first came across the listing, has mentioned that the chip has been manufactured on Samsung's 4nm manufacturing process. This was already expected, though not much is known about Samsung's 4nm node, except that it is an iterative improvement over the South Korean company's 5nm tech and will provide better performance.

The latest Geekbench listing doesn't reflect that, probably because the SoC is still in testing. This particular entry is for a Vivo phone codenamed V2102A which is seemingly running Android 12.
 
The chip features the Adreno 730 GPU, which a Lenovo exec recently claimed will be a significant upgrade over Snapdragon 888's Adreno 660 GPU.


The Snapdragon 898 chip seen on the benchmarking website has one core - supposedly Arm's Cortex-X2 - clocked at 2.42GHz, three mid-tier CPUs - presumably Arm's Cortex-A710 - with frequencies up to 2.17GHz, and four high-efficiency cores - likely the Cortex-A510 - running at 1.79GHz.
 
Theoretically, the cores are capable of much higher speeds, and that's why the chip's single-core and multi-core scores of 720, and 1,919, respectively, should not be used to infer anything about Snapdragon 898's performance.

It's also entirely likely that this is not the Snapdragon 898, given that the chip in question is seemingly based on the older ARMv8 architecture and not the latest v9 designs.
 
Per one report, Snapdragon 898's primary Kryo 780 cores will offer clock speeds of nearly 3.09GHz. Snapdragon 888's Plus version boasts maximum clock speeds of 2.995GHz.

The chip is seemingly internally known as the SM8450 and will integrate Qualcomm's 4nm X65 5G modem. It is expected to power next year's premium Android phones.

