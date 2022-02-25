 Amazon is throwing $100 gift cards at Samsung's entire Galaxy S22 family - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Deals

Amazon is throwing $100 gift cards at Samsung's entire Galaxy S22 family

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is throwing $100 gift cards at Samsung's entire Galaxy S22 family
The big day has arrived, ladies and gents, but unfortunately for many customers who haven't been quick to get their pre-orders in a couple of weeks ago and fortunately for Samsung investors, early demand is making the 5G-enabled Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra pretty hard to come by stateside.

While "select models" are listed as "delayed" and ready to ship two, three, or four weeks down the line on their manufacturer's official US website, Amazon can promise to deliver many variants as early as March 1.

Even better, the e-commerce giant is doubling down on its latest Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ deals with a very similar promotion undoubtedly designed to celebrate the highly anticipated S22 series release.

The cool thing about this hot new special offer is that it doesn't discriminate against any of the more affordable members of the Galaxy S22 family. That's right, the 6.1-inch S22, 6.6-inch S22 Plus, and 6.8-inch S22 Ultra are all on sale with the exact same $100 gift card included through March 13.

You can even use the same "86BONBGJ6AUU" coupon code at checkout regardless of what model, color, and storage configuration you prefer, but keep in mind the $100 free credit is only usable towards future Amazon.com purchases and not your initial Galaxy S22-series order.

Technically, you're not looking at an outright handset discount here, but at least as far as the best Galaxy S22 and S22+ deals are concerned, this comes pretty close to the top of the list at the time of this writing, beating Samsung's $50 Google Play credit and Best Buy's modest price cuts with obligatory upfront carrier activation.

Of course, if you have a relatively recent device in good working condition to trade in or don't mind jumping through a bunch of carrier-specific hoops, there are much better deals to be had elsewhere, especially for the S22 Ultra colossus.

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S22 Plus vs S22 Ultra: all the differences
featured
featured
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S22 Plus vs S22 Ultra: all the differences
1 hour ago, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Samsung Galaxy S22 review
3 hours ago, by Preslav Kateliev
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus review
featured
featured
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus review
Feb 18, 2022, 8:37 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
featured
featured
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
1 hour ago, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S21 Ultra
5 hours ago, by Daniel Petrov
Samsung Galaxy S22+ vs Galaxy S21+
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ vs Galaxy S21+
Feb 17, 2022, 8:09 AM, by Peter Kostadinov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Review
8.5
$550off $300 Special Samsung $800off $50 Special T-Mobile $750off $100 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12 One UI UI
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Review
7.7
$550off $500 Special Samsung 100%off $0 Special Verizon $750off $300 Special Samsung
  • Display 6.6 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Review
8.8
$800off $500 Special Samsung $1050off $250 Special Samsung $1050off $350 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3080 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Dish Wireless loses more customers as its 5G network deadlines loom
by Alan Friedman,  0
Dish Wireless loses more customers as its 5G network deadlines loom
Stop the annoying ads on Tumblr with an ad-free subscription service
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Stop the annoying ads on Tumblr with an ad-free subscription service
Amazon is now offering store credit (and fast delivery) with Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ orders
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon is now offering store credit (and fast delivery) with Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ orders
Verizon and AT&T have officially managed to silence T-Mobile's 5G hype machine
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Verizon and AT&T have officially managed to silence T-Mobile's 5G hype machine
Oppo’s first tablet is a technological powerhouse that won't break the bank
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Oppo’s first tablet is a technological powerhouse that won't break the bank
Garmin may introduce solar-charging smartwatches with better outdoor visibility
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Garmin may introduce solar-charging smartwatches with better outdoor visibility
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless