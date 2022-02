Amazon is throwing $100 gift cards at Samsung's entire Galaxy S22 family

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While "select models" are listed as "delayed" and ready to ship two, three, or four weeks down the line on their manufacturer's official US website, Amazon can promise to deliver many variants as early as March 1.



Even better, the e-commerce giant is doubling down on its latest Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ deals with a very similar promotion undoubtedly designed to celebrate the highly anticipated S22 series release



The cool thing about this hot new special offer is that it doesn't discriminate against any of the more affordable members of the Galaxy S22 family. That's right, the 6.1-inch S22, 6.6-inch S22 Plus, and 6.8-inch S22 Ultra are all on sale with the exact same $100 gift card included through March 13.



You can even use the same "86BONBGJ6AUU" coupon code at checkout regardless of what model, color, and storage configuration you prefer, but keep in mind the $100 free credit is only usable towards future Amazon.com purchases and not your initial Galaxy S22-series order.



Technically, you're not looking at an outright handset discount here, but at least as far as the best Galaxy S22 and S22+ deals are concerned, this comes pretty close to the top of the list at the time of this writing, beating Samsung's $50 Google Play credit and Best Buy's modest price cuts with obligatory upfront carrier activation.



Of course, if you have a relatively recent device in good working condition to trade in or don't mind jumping through a bunch of carrier-specific hoops, there are much better deals to be had elsewhere, especially for the S22 Ultra colossus.

The big day has arrived, ladies and gents, but unfortunately for many customers who haven't been quick to get their pre-orders in a couple of weeks ago and fortunately for Samsung investors, early demand is making the 5G-enabled Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra pretty hard to come by stateside.