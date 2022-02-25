 Galaxy S22 series launches globally after becoming the most pre-ordered Samsung phone - PhoneArena

Samsung

Galaxy S22 series launches globally after becoming the most pre-ordered Samsung phone

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
3

Galaxy S22 series launches globally after becoming the most pre-ordered Samsung phone ever
Just over two weeks ago, Samsung unveiled its newest flagship lineup of phones—the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. But even before they got to see them, people could reserve their own, with pre-orders starting shortly after the event. Now, the arguably already successful Galaxy trio has launched globally.

You can now officially purchase a Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra by going to a retail store, through a carrier, Samsung’s own website. For now, the phones are available in North America, Europe, and South Korea but will also come to South America, Africa, and other parts of Asia next month.

The Galaxy S22 series is the most pre-ordered Galaxy up to date! Check these offers below and get yours now:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

512 GB S22 Ultra w/ $100 Google Play credit, $850 trade-in, and free storage upgrade

$1050 off (75%) Trade-in Gift
$349 99
$1399 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

256 GB S22 Ultra w/ $100 Google Play credit, $850 trade-in, and free storage upgrade

$1050 off (81%) Trade-in Gift
$249 99
$1299 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra offers


First and foremost, you need to know the different storage variants of Samsung’s new flagship phone trio. The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus come in only two options: 128GB and 256GB. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, can be bought with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB (currently sold out) of storage.

What’s cool is that Samsung has lowered the price for each 256GB variant to that of the 128GB. In other words, you basically get a free storage upgrade, no matter which of the three Galaxy S22 phones you choose.

Galaxy S22 series pricing:


  • Galaxy S22—128GB/$800, 256GB/$900 ($800 with current offer)
  • Galaxy S22 Plus—128GB/$1000, 256GB/$1100 ($1000 with current offer)
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra—128GB/$1200, 256GB/$1300 ($1200 with current offer), 512GB/$1400, 1TB/$1500

The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus colors:


Regular
colors		Samsung.com exclusive
  • Phantom Black
  • Phantom White
  • Green
  • Pink Gold
  • Graphite
  • Cream
  • Sky Blue
  • Violet

Galaxy S22 Ultra Colors:


Regular
colors		Samsung.com exclusive
  • Burgundy
  • Phantom Black
  • Phantom White
  • Green
  • Graphite
  • Sky Blue
  • Red

Samsung is also offering a few additional perks including a $50 Google Play credit with the S22 and S22 Plus, or $100 with the S22 Ultra. On top of that, there are also three months of free Spotify subscription, four months of free YouTube Premium subscription, six months of free Sirius XM streaming, and 100GB of One Drive storage, again, for six months.

One of the most popular Galaxy phones


As we covered in a recent story, the Galaxy S22 series broke records in terms of pre-order sales. No Galaxy phone has achieved numbers such as this before, with the Galaxy S8 being the previous owner of this title.

Interestingly, out of all the three models, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the one that is seeing the most attention from buyers. Even though it is quite a bit pricier than its siblings, it seems Samsung’s efforts in making the Ultra stand out have borne fruit.

Besides its more pro-like features like a better-equipped camera system, a higher resolution screen, and more, the S22 Ultra brings back the ever so missed stylus from the Galaxy Note series. It seems the lack of a microSD card slot was not enough to deter most buyers from getting the Ultra.


Speaking of storage, another huge factor could be the lack of 512GB storage options for the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus. An odd choice at first by Samsung, but undoubtedly one that might push some potential buyers to go for the higher-specced out Ultra model just to get that extra storage space.

At the very least, the tech giant's $100 discount offer for all 256GB options does a thing or two to alleviate the initial disappointment one might get when visiting the Samsung online store.

What do you think about this little stunt that Samsung has pulled off? Would you pay the extra buck for the added space or are you okay with the 256GB storage on the S22 and S22 Plus? Let us know in the comments.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
$550off $300 Special Samsung $800off $50 Special T-Mobile $750off $100 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12 One UI UI
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Review
7.7
$550off $500 Special Samsung 100%off $0 Special Verizon $750off $300 Special Samsung
  • Display 6.6 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Review
8.8
$800off $500 Special Samsung $1050off $250 Special Samsung $1050off $350 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3080 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

