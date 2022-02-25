Galaxy S22 series launches globally after becoming the most pre-ordered Samsung phone

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





First and foremost, you need to know the different storage variants of Samsung’s new flagship phone trio. The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus come in only two options: 128GB and 256GB. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, can be bought with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB (currently sold out) of storage.



Galaxy S22 series pricing:

Galaxy S22—128GB/$800, 256GB/$900 ($800 with current offer)

Galaxy S22 Plus—128GB/$1000, 256GB/$1100 ($1000 with current offer)

Galaxy S22 Ultra Colors:







Samsung is also offering a few additional perks including a $50 Google Play credit with the S22 and S22 Plus, or $100 with the S22 Ultra. On top of that, there are also three months of free Spotify subscription, four months of free YouTube Premium subscription, six months of free Sirius XM streaming, and 100GB of One Drive storage, again, for six months.

One of the most popular Galaxy phones

Speaking of storage, another huge factor could be the lack of 512GB storage options for the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus. An odd choice at first by Samsung, but undoubtedly one that might push some potential buyers to go for the higher-specced out Ultra model just to get that extra storage space.





At the very least, the tech giant's $100 discount offer for all 256GB options does a thing or two to alleviate the initial disappointment one might get when visiting the Samsung online store.



What do you think about this little stunt that Samsung has pulled off? Would you pay the extra buck for the added space or are you okay with the 256GB storage on the S22 and S22 Plus? Let us know in the comments.



