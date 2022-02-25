 Amazon is now offering store credit (and fast delivery) with Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ orders - PhoneArena

Deals

Amazon is now offering store credit (and fast delivery) with Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ orders

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is now offering store credit (and fast delivery) with Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ orders
Together with the Galaxy S22 handset family, Samsung's iPad Pro-rivaling Galaxy Tab S8 lineup has technically concluded its pre-order period as well, which means that the freebies thrown in by the device manufacturer itself and major third-party US retailers in the last couple of weeks are no longer available.

Of course, there are bigger things to worry about if you're considering a Tab S8, S8+, or S8 Ultra purchase, like the excruciatingly long waiting times for Samsung.com customers. Although all three high-end Android slates are up for grabs stateside from the world's second-largest tablet vendor right now, their delivery estimates range from a distant April 1 (no joke) to a simply unacceptable April 29.

That's obviously better than not being able to order the jumbo-sized devices at all, but something tells us very few hardcore Samsung fans are willing to wait more than two months to get their hands on one of these admittedly attractive Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouses.

That's especially true when you can buy the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus elsewhere and hope to receive your version of choice as early as next week. Amazon is one such place, with the e-commerce giant listing March 1 as its "fastest delivery" option and March 2 as a free delivery estimate for almost every single model available, be it with 128 or 256 gigs of internal storage space in tow and regardless of your chromatic preference.

Unfortunately, the Wi-Fi-only Tab S8 and S8+ are not bundled with a complimentary keyboard accessory anymore, but we're fairly certain some of you will prefer the free credit offered right now anyway. After all, not everyone wants to pair their tablet with a keyboard, but who doesn't want to shop on Amazon.com again and again and again?

Annoyingly, it looks like you'll have to remember to enter the convoluted "ZXDDSPWVWFRB" and "3SQB2LND8NEE" promo codes at checkout through March 31 to score a $50 and $75 credit towards future purchases with Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ orders respectively. That's... not ideal, and the discounts are not exactly earth-shattering either, but combined with the blazing fast delivery options, they definitely make Amazon an attractive path to owning one of Samsung's latest premium tablets.

Alas, we're not able to find the state-of-the-art Tab S8 Ultra anywhere on Amazon.com at the time of this writing, most likely due to early demand far outstripping supply.

Loading Comments...

