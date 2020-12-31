S Pen might not be the only thing Galaxy S21 series borrows from the Galaxy Note 20

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



This applies to all three models, not just the standard variant.



This was rumored before as well and it suggests that Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus buyers will be stuck with 256GB of storage, and Galaxy S21 Ultra owners won't be able to go beyond 512GB of internal memory.



Last year's Verizon's Galaxy S20 5G UW also doesn't allow for storage expansion, and 2015's Galaxy S6 and Note 5 didn't come with a microSD slot either.



It's not all bad news though. We have been hearing that the Galaxy S21 series will be sold without a charger, but Quandt says some regions could get one. We don't know the reason behind this alleged strategy, but it could be that some markets require Samsung to include accessories with its phones.





S21 spec sheets say:

memory card reader: "No"



Some markets might still get a charger in the box though, while others don't. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 31, 2020





Apple now sells its iPhones without charging bricks and earphones, but a couple of markets have asked it to bundle in these accessories.





Galaxy S21 is arriving soon



Nearly everything is already known about the Galaxy S21 series. The phones will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 in the US, and the unannounced Exynos 2100 elsewhere.



The highest-end model is expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with variable LTPO 120Hz refresh rate technology, a 108MP primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh cell with support for wireless charging and 45W fast wired charging.



The entry-level Galaxy S21 will reportedly cost €849 and the baseline Ultra is tipped to retail for €1,349.







The phones will probably be unveiled on January 14.