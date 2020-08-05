The new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 does not have a microSD card slot

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is finally out. As expected, the Note 20 Ultra is the flashier of the two phones, and the difference between the two models has only grown this year. Not only does the standard model lacks a 120Hz display and a periscope zoom lens, but it also skimps on a feature that many would consider essential. That said, it hardly comes as a surprise, as a leak had already alerted us to this possibility.



Earlier, it was being speculated that since the Galaxy Note 20 would have lower base storage, it might come with a microSD card. But, alas, those rumors didn't pan out.



It's not unusual for Samsung to omit the card slot on its flagships. 2015's Galaxy S6 and Note 5 didn't offer expandable storage either. As for this year, even though the It's not unusual for Samsung to omit the card slot on its flagships. 2015's Galaxy S6 and Note 5 didn't offer expandable storage either. As for this year, even though the Galaxy S20 does allow for storage expansion, Verizon's Galaxy S20 5G UW doesn't.



As for the other specs, the Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7-inch screen, the Snapdragon 865 Plus, and a 4,300mAh battery. It flaunts a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and a 64MP telephoto module. It will set you back $999 with entry level configuration.



If the missing microSD card slot is a deal-breaker for you, you can go for the pricier Note 20 Ultra. It comes with 12GB of RAM and you can choose from 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage and inbuilt memory can be expanded up to 1TB.



Price starts at $1,299 and goes as high as $1,449.