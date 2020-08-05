Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

View

Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

View
Samsung Android 5G

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 does not have a microSD card slot

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Aug 05, 2020, 2:07 PM
The new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 does not have a microSD card slot
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is finally out. As expected, the Note 20 Ultra is the flashier of the two phones, and the difference between the two models has only grown this year. Not only does the standard model lacks a 120Hz display and a periscope zoom lens, but it also skimps on a feature that many would consider essential. That said, it hardly comes as a surprise, as a leak had already alerted us to this possibility.

Does the Galaxy Note 20 have a microSD card slot?


Following in the footsteps of the Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy Note 20 also doesn't feature a microSD card slot. That means you are stuck with just 256GB of storage, provided you don't settle for the 128GB model. If you are wondering, the phone offers 8GB of RAM. 

Earlier, it was being speculated that since the Galaxy Note 20 would have lower base storage, it might come with a microSD card. But, alas, those rumors didn't pan out. 

It's not unusual for Samsung to omit the card slot on its flagships. 2015's Galaxy S6 and Note 5 didn't offer expandable storage either. As for this year, even though the Galaxy S20 does allow for storage expansion, Verizon's Galaxy S20 5G UW doesn't.

As for the other specs, the Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7-inch screen, the Snapdragon 865 Plus, and a 4,300mAh battery. It flaunts a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and a 64MP telephoto module. It will set you back $999 with entry level configuration.

If the missing microSD card slot is a deal-breaker for you, you can go for the pricier Note 20 Ultra. It comes with 12GB of RAM and you can choose from 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage and inbuilt memory can be expanded up to 1TB.

Price starts at $1,299 and goes as high as $1,449.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 5G and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G are official: yet again, the next big thing
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is official and brings major improvements at an unknown price
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is official: The first 5G tablet with a 120Hz AMOLED display!
Popular stories
Check out this 360 degree video tour of the 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)
Popular stories
Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out
Popular stories
Target is reportedly already selling the Galaxy Watch 3, which was also spotted at a Best Buy
Popular stories
Apple officially announces a delay in the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series
Popular stories
Check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G
Popular stories
OnePlus 8T allegedly shows up on Geekbench with a new chip and OS

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless