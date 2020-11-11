Say goodbye to free Google Photos backups in June 2021

What about existing photo and video uploads?





As for what happens to photos and videos that have already been uploaded, it turns out those are all safe. Anything uploaded before the deadline won’t count towards the 15GB of free storage.However, do make sure to remain active on your account. Google has revealed that it may start deleting data from Google accounts that haven’t been touched in 24 months. The same rule applies if you’re over your storage limit for 24 months.The company has promised to notify users “multiple times” before moving forward with this.Google One starts at $1.99/month for 100GB of data, although $2.99/month will open up access to 200GB and $9.99/month gives you 2TB.