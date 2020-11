Say goodbye to free Google Photos backups in June 2021

Google is ending its free 'high quality' uploads

The new Google Photos policy comes into effect June 1, 2021. All backups after that date count towards the 15GB of free Google One storage that customers are offered, regardless of the upload quality.



Google hasn’t given a specific reason for the change, but it likely has something to do with wanting more customers to sign up to Google One and the costs associated with running a free service like Google Photos.



As revealed in the blog post, there are more than 4 trillion photos stored in Google Photos right now and every week an additional 28 billion photos and videos are uploaded to the service.



There is on exception to this new rule, however – Pixel owners. Google has confirmed that Pixel users will continue to benefit from unlimited free photo backups at 'high quality' beyond June 1, 2021.

Google Photos has offered unlimited free photo and video backups at ‘high quality’ ever since it launched in 2015. But as Google announced today, starting next summer that will all change.