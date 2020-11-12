Moto E7 renders and specs leak online: the phone sports a 48MP main camera and a 4,000mAh battery
The leaked renders of the phone are curtesy of leaker Abhishek Yadav on Twitter, who also detailed in his post the specs for the Moto E7. All in all, the phone looks quite similar to the Moto E7 Plus which was released in September. On the front, the Moto E7’s waterdrop notch houses its 5MP selfie camera. The display is surrounded by thin bezels and a slightly bigger chin at the bottom. The display itself is 6.5-inch diagonally with an HD+ resolution.
Moto E7 Renders in Blue & Gray Color.— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 11, 2020
•6.5inch HD+ Display
•48+2MP Rear Camera
•5MP Front Camera
•Android 10
•4000mAh Battery pic.twitter.com/OcipDEyVuq
Turning the phone around, we see its dual-camera system: a 48MP main sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone is expected to come in either Blue or Grey colors. The battery is tipped to be a 4,000mAh, which should be enough to power the device for at least a day or two of moderate usage. Unfortunately, Yadav does not give information on the processor of the Moto E7, and he does not say anything about storage options or RAM yet. Additionally, the device will come with Android 10, instead of Android 11, out of the box.
As for the Moto E7’s release date, it’s expected to be sometime before the end of 2020.