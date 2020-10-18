This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and its insane camera bump

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G CAD-based render





UPDATE: Steve Hemmerstoffer has published a 360-degree render video and Max Weinbach has shared some Steve Hemmerstoffer has published a 360-degree render video and Max Weinbach has shared some early details about the Galaxy S21 Ultra camera setup. The updated story continues below:





Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications and display





Like the Samsung Galaxy S21, the Ultra-branded model is rumored to ship with the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 in the United States. Buyers in Europe, on the other hand, will have to make do with the Exynos 1000 or 2100 (name to be confirmed).





These chipsets should sit alongside a minimum of 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM in all markets. MicroSD card support is very likely too, although other models with extra storage and RAM are believed to be under development.





On the software side of things, expect Android 11 and One UI 3.0 pre-installed. The leaked renders confirm customers will be able to interact with the software on a massive 6.9-inch AMOLED display with subtle curves on either side.





Samsung has selected minimal bezels and an even thinner chin, in addition to a centered punch hole for the selfie camera, the latter of which has become the brand's signature look over the past twelve months.





Anybody worried about the battery will be pleased to hear the Galaxy S21 Ultra is rumored to feature a 5,000mAh battery life its predecessor. Thanks to better efficiency in the chipset and 5G modem department, longer battery life is almost guaranteed.





Samsung will continue the massive camera bump trend





When we turn the Galaxy S21 Ultra over, it's clear the smartphone follows in the footsteps of its smaller sibling. It adopts the new camera bump design that Samsung is cooking up, which means one that wraps over the edges and highlights individual sensors.





But the sheer size of the bump seems to suggest Samsung wants to take the setup to another level. The leaked renders reveal plans for an LED flash and four cameras, up from three on the Galaxy S21.





Max Weinbach suggested that a new version of the 108-megapixel sensor introduced on the Galaxy S20 Ultra is to be expected alongside a 16-megapixel camera. The latter may support ultra-wide-angle capabilities.





The final two cameras will offer 10-megapixel resolutions. Recent rumors suggest they could be periscope and telephoto zoom shooters that enable a much more advanced zoom system.

When will the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G be released?





Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 series in February and released the smartphones in March. But with Huawei now unable to compete outside of China and other competitors releasing their devices months later, Samsung is switching up its launch timeline.





Steve Hemmerstoffer, Max Weinbach, and Android Central have corroborated recent reports about a Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra unveiling in January followed by a release in February. That's a full month earlier than usual and means there will be few competing flagships on the market.





Unfortunately, there's no word on pricing plans at the moment. But considering the criticism Samsung faced due to its high Galaxy S20 prices, the Galaxy S21 Ultra should be a little cheaper than its predecessor.









Specifically, Samsung is likely to price the Galaxy S21 Ultra at $1,299 in the US like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, rather than $1,399 like the Galaxy S20 Ultra.



