All of the Samsung Galaxy S21 colors we expect to get

Although we haven't gotten an official confirmation from Samsung yet, those are the current S21 color options we expect, based on the most recent rumors and leaks. With that in mind, note that some of these colors (particularly Violet) may not make it to all markets, or at all, but they were mentioned in leaks nonetheless.





White

Grey

Pink

Purple

Violet





Samsung Galaxy S21+ colors





The Galaxy S21+ could be getting mostly the same colors as the base S21:





Silver

Black

Pink

Purple

Violet





Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra colors





An early December S21 leak by YouTuber Sakitech contained a photo (shown above) of what are claimed to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21+. Based on it, we can assume that the black color option for these phones may be matte black as opposed to glossy, possibly called Phantom Black. In any case, the color options for the S21 Ultra are expected to be limited to only:





Silver

Black









Titanium

Dark Blue

Brown







