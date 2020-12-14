iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung

All of the Samsung Galaxy S21 colors we expect to get

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Dec 14, 2020, 5:12 AM
All of the Samsung Galaxy S21 colors we expect to get
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series release is imminent, and we're currently expecting its official announcement in early January, based on the latest S21 announcement leak. While we wait for their release, you may want to know just what Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra color options we may be getting.

If you've made your choice to purchase (or upgrade to) one of the three upcoming Samsung phones and it's time to pick your color, you've come to the right place. Here are all the S21 series colors we've seen or heard of via leaks and rumors so far. Stay tuned, as we'll update this article when new leaks come in and when Samsung officially confirms the color options.

Samsung Galaxy S21 colors


Although we haven't gotten an official confirmation from Samsung yet, those are the current S21 color options we expect, based on the most recent rumors and leaks. With that in mind, note that some of these colors (particularly Violet) may not make it to all markets, or at all, but they were mentioned in leaks nonetheless.

  • White
  • Grey
  • Pink
  • Purple
  • Violet

Samsung Galaxy S21+ colors


The Galaxy S21+ could be getting mostly the same colors as the base S21:

  • Silver
  • Black
  • Pink
  • Purple
  • Violet

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra colors


An early December S21 leak by YouTuber Sakitech contained a photo (shown above) of what are claimed to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21+. Based on it, we can assume that the black color option for these phones may be matte black as opposed to glossy, possibly called Phantom Black. In any case, the color options for the S21 Ultra are expected to be limited to only:

  • Silver
  • Black

On December 11, analyst Ross Young suggested that in April of 2021, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be getting the following extra colors, in Europe only:

  • Titanium
  • Dark Blue
  • Brown


Galaxy S21

