Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy S21 series could cost
The Galaxy S20 series was very expensive when it launched in March. This led to a lot of criticism from customers around the world, and in response Samsung is said to be planning price cuts for certain Galaxy S21 models.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra could be more expensive
Nevertheless, here's how much the Samsung Galaxy S21 series could cost in Europe at launch:
- Samsung Galaxy S21 — €879
- Galaxy S21 + 5G — € 1079
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G — € 1399
These prices are for the base 128GB models. In the case of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, the prices represent a decrease from €999 and €1,099 respectively. In the case of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the price is actually an increase of €50 over the Galaxy S20 Ultra's €1,349 price tag.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) leaks (50 updates)
-
Now reading
17 December Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy S21 series could cost
-
17 December Massive Samsung Galaxy S21 & S21+ press renders leak reveals all
-
14 December Newest Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak details storage options, new S Pen cases
-
12 December Samsung could launch a new 30W charger alongside the Galaxy S21 series
-
12 December Unreleased Galaxy S21+ 5G gets compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max in leaked video