Samsung Android

Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy S21 series could cost

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Dec 17, 2020, 10:11 AM
Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy S21 series could cost
The Galaxy S20 series was very expensive when it launched in March. This led to a lot of criticism from customers around the world, and in response Samsung is said to be planning price cuts for certain Galaxy S21 models.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra could be more expensive


Our friends at GalaxyClub have obtained pricing information for the Galaxy S21 series in Europe. The information comes from a source that has been reliable in the past, but do note that the official prices could vary depending on the market due to different VAT rates.

Nevertheless, here's how much the Samsung Galaxy S21 series could cost in Europe at launch:

  • Samsung Galaxy S21 — €879
  • Galaxy S21 + 5G —  € 1079
  • Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G — € 1399

These prices are for the base 128GB models. In the case of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, the prices represent a decrease from €999 and €1,099 respectively. In the case of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the price is actually an increase of €50 over the Galaxy S20 Ultra's €1,349 price tag. 

