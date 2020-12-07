Here's our best look yet at Samsung's 5G Galaxy S21 series
Samsung is around a month away from announcing the Galaxy S21 series. All three devices leaked for the first time in October, but a new set of renders published today gives us our best look yet at the flagship lineup.
Massive cameras inside very unique bumps
The images don't differ too much from what was shown off a couple of months ago, but certain aspects of the design have since been updated and these renders paint a much clearer look of the final design.
The Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra bumps, on the other hand, remain mostly unchanged in terms of size. The sensors are much larger, though, and completely unmissable when paired with the contrasting glass around them.
While on the topic of cameras, it's worth pointing out that Samsung has fitted the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ with three rear cameras. Rumor has it that these sensors have been borrowed from the Galaxy S20, so major hardware improvements are unlikely.
However, the same can't be said about the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The renders confirm the presence of five sensors including a next-gen 108-megapixel main camera, a 3x telephoto zoom shooter, a 10x periscope zoom alternative, an ultra-wide camera, and an unspecified fifth sensor.
All three devices include an LED flash too. The only difference is that it sits outside of the camera bump on the Galaxy S21 & S21+ and inside it on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Is this Samsung's first flagship line with uniform bezels?
Moving over to the front of the Galaxy S21 series reveals an elegant design built upon the look of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20. Samsung has chosen to retain the centered punch hole and slim bezels, only this time around the bezels seem to be completely uniform.
Uniformity in the world of bezels is something that has only been seen on the iPhone and Google Pixel 5 thus far. But if the renders and leaks are accurate, the wait for Samsung's implementation will certainly be worth it.
The ones on the Galaxy S21 series seems to be much slimmer than those seen on rival devices, putting Samsung closer to a true edge-to-edge experience. than any other brand.
As for the numbers, the Galaxy S21 Ultra boasts a 6.8-inch screen with curved edges and a Quad-HD+ resolution. The Galaxy S21 and S21+ settle for 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch flat panels, respectively, and a Full-HD+ resolution.
Like the Galaxy S20 series, all Galaxy S21 models support a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will be superior, though, thanks to the adoption of adaptive LTPO tech which reduces the drain on the battery.
Samsung Galaxy S21 series prices and colors
As previously reported, the Galaxy S21 series looks set to be available in a range of colors, all of which have been visualized for the first time today, when it hits shelves next month.
Those extra color choices will be coupled with hefty price cuts, per the latest rumors. Here is what the Galaxy S21 series should look like at launch:
Galaxy S21 — $850-899 — Phantom Violet, Pink, White, and Gray.
Galaxy S21+ — $1,050-1,099 — Phantom Violet, Black, Silver.
Galaxy S21 Ultra — $1,250-1,299 — Phantom Black and Silver.
