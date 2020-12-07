Here's our best look yet at Samsung's 5G Galaxy S21 series

Samsung is around a month away from announcing the Galaxy S21 series. All three devices leaked for the first time in October, but a new set of renders published today gives us our best look yet at the flagship lineup.

Massive cameras inside very unique bumps





Created by designer Snoreyn in partnership with LetsGoDigital , the new renders are based on live images of the Galaxy S21 line that can't be published due to the risk of exposing the source.





The images don't differ too much from what was shown off a couple of months ago, but certain aspects of the design have since been updated and these renders paint a much clearer look of the final design.





Compared to October, the camera bump on the Galaxy S21 appears to have been elongated a little in order to incorporate larger sensors. In terms of size, they now closely resemble the sensors seen on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra





The Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra bumps, on the other hand, remain mostly unchanged in terms of size. The sensors are much larger, though, and completely unmissable when paired with the contrasting glass around them.





However, the same can't be said about the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The renders confirm the presence of five sensors including a next-gen 108-megapixel main camera, a 3x telephoto zoom shooter, a 10x periscope zoom alternative, an ultra-wide camera, and an unspecified fifth sensor.