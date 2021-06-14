$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Android Deals 5G

It's not Prime Day yet, but Samsung's Galaxy S21+ 5G is already cheaper than ever

Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 14, 2021, 6:00 AM
If you're excited about the prospect of getting some of the best phones money can buy right now at lower than ever prices during Amazon's Prime Day 2021 extravaganza next week, you... may not want to wait that long and consider taking advantage of the latest extraordinary Samsung deal offered by Microsoft through its official eBay outlet store.

As Android flagship-loving bargain hunters probably already know, the unlocked Galaxy S21+ 5G has been on sale at various cool discounts many times in the last few months. You could even say that the 6.7-inch powerhouse has been marked down too many times for its young age and great popularity, but as far as we can tell, now's your first-ever chance to save 250 bucks on an entry-level 128GB storage configuration with absolutely no strings attached.

Normally priced at $999.99, the 5G-enabled Galaxy S21 Plus can be currently purchased in exchange for just $749.99 in a single silver paint job. The unpredecented discount should show up in your eBay cart, bringing the brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged high-ender down to a crazy low price rivaling some of the best budget 5G phones available today.

By no means perfect, the Galaxy S21+ is an objectively superior choice to something like the OnePlus 8 or Samsung's own Galaxy S20 FE from last year, packing a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 888 processor, 8 gigs of RAM, and a sizable 4,800mAh battery equipped with both fast wired and fast wireless charging capabilities.

The aforementioned 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display is also a joy to behold, supporting 120Hz refresh rate technology, while the triple rear-facing camera system combines a solid 12MP primary shooter with an outstanding 64MP telephoto sensor and an excellent 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

All that being said, it's obviously impossible to know what the future might hold, so although we don't expect the best Prime Day cell phone deals to eclipse this huge discount on this particular device, you should definitely keep an eye on Amazon next week, especially if you miss out on Microsoft's "limited quantity" fetching 750 bucks a pop at the time of this writing.

Samsung Galaxy S21+

5G, 128GB, Silver, Unlocked, New

$250 off (25%)
$749 99
$999 99
Buy at eBay

Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

9.0
25%off $750 Special eBay $950 Special BestBuy $1000 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

