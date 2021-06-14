It's not Prime Day yet, but Samsung's Galaxy S21+ 5G is already cheaper than ever
Jun 14, 2021, 6:00 AM
If you're excited about the prospect of getting some of the best phones money can buy
right now at lower than ever prices during Amazon's Prime Day 2021
extravaganza next week, you... may not want to wait that long and consider taking advantage of the latest extraordinary Samsung deal offered by Microsoft through its official eBay outlet store.
As Android flagship-loving bargain hunters probably already know, the unlocked Galaxy S21+
5G has been on sale at various cool discounts
many times in the last few months
. You could even say that the 6.7-inch powerhouse has been marked down too
many times for its young age and great popularity, but as far as we can tell, now's your first-ever chance to save 250 bucks on an entry-level 128GB storage configuration with absolutely no strings attached.
Normally priced at $999.99, the 5G-enabled Galaxy S21 Plus
can be currently purchased in exchange for just $749.99 in a single silver paint job. The unpredecented discount should show up in your eBay cart, bringing the brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged high-ender down to a crazy low price rivaling some of the best budget 5G phones
available today.
By no means perfect, the Galaxy S21
+ is an objectively superior choice to something like the OnePlus 8
or Samsung
's own Galaxy S20 FE
from last year, packing a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 888 processor, 8 gigs of RAM, and a sizable 4,800mAh battery equipped with both fast wired and fast wireless charging
capabilities.
The aforementioned 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display is also a joy to behold, supporting 120Hz refresh rate technology, while the triple rear-facing camera system combines a solid 12MP primary shooter with an outstanding 64MP telephoto sensor and an excellent 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.
All that being said, it's obviously impossible to know what the future might hold, so although we don't expect the best Prime Day cell phone deals
to eclipse this huge discount on this particular device, you should definitely keep an eye on Amazon next week
, especially if you miss out on Microsoft's "limited quantity" fetching 750 bucks a pop at the time of this writing.
