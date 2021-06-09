Samsung Galaxy S21+ gets a big discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This is why we're offering customers the chance to get a Galaxy S21+ for the price of a regular Galaxy S21 before Amazon Prime Day 2021 kicks off later this month. Amazon has dropped the price of the Galaxy S21+ by $200, but there's a catch.
Customers who want to benefit from the 20% discount will have to choose the Phantom Black version since the other two colors (Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet) aren't discounted. On the bright side, the 5G-enabled Samsung Galaxy S21+ comes unlocked, and because this is the US version, it will work with all major carriers in the country.
The only downside is that the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G does not support eSim in the United States. Obviously, you'll have to hurry since the price is so good that we believe the deal will disappear very soon.
