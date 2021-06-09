$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Galaxy S21+ gets a big discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 09, 2021, 11:25 AM
Samsung Galaxy S21+ gets a big discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Although we do expect some incredibly good Samsung Galaxy S21 Prime Day deals, chances are they will be available for a very limited time and not many will be able to take advantage of the low price.

This is why we're offering customers the chance to get a Galaxy S21+ for the price of a regular Galaxy S21 before Amazon Prime Day 2021 kicks off later this month. Amazon has dropped the price of the Galaxy S21+ by $200, but there's a catch.

Customers who want to benefit from the 20% discount will have to choose the Phantom Black version since the other two colors (Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet) aren't discounted. On the bright side, the 5G-enabled Samsung Galaxy S21+ comes unlocked, and because this is the US version, it will work with all major carriers in the country.

The only downside is that the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G does not support eSim in the United States. Obviously, you'll have to hurry since the price is so good that we believe the deal will disappear very soon.

  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

